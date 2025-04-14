First Ever Lookout Comedy Competition Hits The Comedy Catch This May

If you’re looking for a reason to laugh, Chattanooga’s premiere indie standup comedy organization, Lookout Comedy, is kicking off its first-ever Lookout Comedy Competition next month at the Comedy Catch. featuring 30+ comedians from across the U.S. (and locally) duking it out for bragging rights and cash prizes.

The competition will feature a Locals Qualifier Round at the Comedy Catch on Wednesday, May 21, in which local comedy favorites like Ashley Saturday, Trey Dunn, and Stephen Henry will compete for a spot on the Friday night first round preliminaries.

The competition begins in earnest on Friday, May 23with competitors from all over the States coming to the Scenic City to face off five minutes of their best material, adjudicated by a panel of impartial judges and the audience. Sixteen comics will move on to Saturday's semifinal shows, and only six will advance to the Sunday finals and have the chance at a $1000 grand prize.

All-show passes, which include access to any competition event, are on sale now in limited quantity. The schedule, tickets, and description for all individual shows are available on the website.

To get tickets or find out more about the competition, visit lookoutcomedyfestival.com.

Lookout Comedy is now a 501(c)(3) organization and is proud to be sponsored in part by Hemp House. To become a sponsor or donor, check out our website or email us at lookoutcomedyfest@gmail.com.