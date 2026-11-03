Mariah Friend Presents Home Again: An Evening Of Story, Song, And Belonging

This Thursday, November 5th, there will be a special benefit concert entitled Home Again: An Evening of Story, Song, and Belonging, bringing live world music, conversation, and literature to the Songbirds music venue for a unique and meaningful night designed to benefit the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition, with proceeds going to the coalition.

The evening will feature three incredible components, including a reading by Mariah Friend from her debut novel, The Pattern Shop, high-energy live music from Kofi Mawuko and his eight-piece Ogya World Music Band, and a conversation led by storyteller Hope Henchey, exploring migration, community, and what belonging truly means.

At its heart, the event is designed to create a meaningful evening that brings connection, fosters a sense of community, and celebrates cultural identity, all while educating people on the work that still needs to be done to make newcomers feel at home, all through an exploration of crucial topics through the sharing of lived experiences.

Organized and created by Chattanooga author Mariah Friend and Sara Neumann, the evening combines multiple art forms and will benefit the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition, which is a statewide nonprofit whose work advocates for immigrants’ rights in Tennessee through community organizing, policy advocacy, and direct assistance through funds raised and provided to families.

Mariah Friend is a former intensive care unit nurse whose writing explores universal themes of loss, personal experiences, healing, and finding a place of their own, with the main character in her debut novel constantly searching for a person or a place to call home. She spent several months abroad, most of which was spent in Ghana, where the musician for the evening, Kofi Mawuko, migrated from, landing here in Chattanooga.

Mawuko is a singer, multi-instrumentalist, dancer, and expert drummer who began performing in Ghana as a child. His music is one of the other highlights of the evening, with him playing alongside his eight-piece, highly energetic band, Ogya World Music. His music reflects the culture of West Africa, the Caribbeans, and the Americas, as well as serving as a reminder of his journey and lived experiences migrating from Ghana to Chattanooga.

In speaking with Mariah Friend about what people can expect from this meaningful benefit concert and evening of shared storytelling, and what she hopes people walk away feeling, Mariah mentioned creating the benefit with the intention of providing a safe space to explore such crucial themes.

“We’ve really created Home Again with the intention of giving people a safe place to explore these themes through the perspective of our lived experiences. The Pattern Shop is fictional but inspired by the people and places I met while traveling solo around the world for 14 months in my mid-twenties.

During that time I received such generous hospitality from strangers from all backgrounds; it really solidified a sense of our shared humanity. What I hope the audience will feel is that same sense of connection. One of the places I spent the most time was Ghana, and getting to share the evening with Kofi Mawuko, who is originally from Accra, Ghana, feels like a really lovely full-circle moment.

Hope Henchey will be leading the conversation between us, and I’m really looking forward to hearing her perspective as well. I believe storytelling is such a powerful way to shed light on issues that feel bigger than us, including what it means to belong, but when we listen to each other’s personal stories, abstract ideas become rooted in relationships, and I think that can be really transformative.”

Mariah went on to detail the mission and work of the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition, as well as what the hopes are around the conversations sparked during Home Again, and what that will do for those who may feel alone, yearning for this evening to instill collective courage in those who may be afraid of feeling powerless.