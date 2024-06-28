2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony Comes To Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen

Tickets are on sale now for a special live event that brings the magic and splendor of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony to Chattanooga’s largest screen.

For the first time in the history of the Olympic Summer Games, the Opening Ceremony will not take place in a stadium. Instead, the ceremony will occur in the heart of Paris, with crowds assembled to watch athletes drift by on a flotilla of boats parading down the iconic Seine River.

Certain to be one of the most memorable events in Olympic history, the NBC broadcast of the ceremony will be streamed live to the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26.

The Opening Ceremony shines a worldwide spotlight on the athletes representing their home countries. This new approach will put viewers closer than ever to the action. More than 10,000 athletes aboard 94 boats will wind along the Seine, from east to west, through the city center.

Each boat is equipped with cameras broadcasting live footage as the parade completes a 3.7-mile cruise concluding at the Trocadéro on the opposite side of the Seine from the Eiffel Tower.

Not everyone can make a trip to Paris for the opening ceremony. Thanks to technological advances, however, live-streamed events like the Opening Ceremony can be broadcast directly onto the theater’s six-story screen using a state-of-the-art IMAX with Laser audio/visual suite equipped with dual 4K laser projectors and thunderous, 12-channel audio. As the only theater in the region with this latest advance in IMAX projection, attendees will benefit from unparalleled visual clarity, brightness and color as they join a worldwide audience expected to reach 1.5 billion people.

Tickets for this special live event are on sale now and cost $20.24 each.

Before the Opening Ceremony, another special event is coming to IMAX on Wednesday, July 17 at 8 p.m. Streamed live from Lincoln Square IMAX in New York, Twisters cast members Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos will gather to celebrate the launch of the film and engage in an exclusive Q&A before an early access screening.

In 1996, Twister taught the world to watch the skies with dread with its thrilling meteorological tale of daring storm chasers studying tornadoes in the Great Plains states. The 2024 sequel, Twisters, picks up with Edgar-Jones as former storm chaser Kate Cooper. Haunted by an encounter with a tornado in her college days, Cooper returns to the Great Plains with her friend Javi (Golden Globe-nominee Ramos). There, they cross paths with a reckless social-media superstar storm chaser Tyler Owens (Powell).

Prior to this highly-anticipated premiere presentation and live event, members of the StormTrack 9 team will greet guests and help them prepare for severe weather. NewsChannel 9 will help the public program NOAA weather radios while Elder’s Ace Hardware will have weather radios available for purchase prior to this special screening and live Q&A session.

Twisters will play at IMAX from July 18 to July 22 before making way for the highly anticipated cinematic return of Deadpool, aka Marvel Comics’ “Merc with a Mouth.”

Premiering July 25 and continuing through Aug. 15, Deadpool & Wolverine (rated R) sees superstar Hugh Jackman once again reprising his role as troubled X-Men hero Logan/Wolverine to team up with Ryan Reynolds as the fourth wall-breaking chatterbox mercenary Deadpool.

For tickets, showtimes and more information, visit tnaqua.org/imax/