Aquarium IMAX Offers Sensory-Friendly Film Screenings In April, May

The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater is providing opportunities for an even broader audience to experience the wonders of giant-screen entertainment with a pair of sensory-friendly screenings in April and May.

A sensory-friendly screening of Call of the Dolphins will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 26. A screening of the upcoming giant-screen epic Elephants: Giants of the Desert will be shown at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 31.

"It is important that guests with sensory processing needs or sensitivity have an enriching and enjoyable experience at the IMAX Theater without feeling overwhelmed," says Director of Inclusion, Equity and Diversity Mara-Lynne Payne. "Sensory-friendly screenings seek to create an inclusive environment for individuals with sensory sensitivity so that everyone can enjoy movies at our theater."

During these special screenings, the theater takes special care to accommodate individuals with sensory sensitivity by limiting production and environmental factors that might cause discomfort.

The use of 3D projection results in a brighter image on the theater screen, so sensory-friendly screenings are offered in 2D to reduce brightness levels. Side lighting at the theater's edges is kept on and dimmed to allow for easier navigation inside the theater and to reduce anxiety. Films are screened at a lower volume, and capacity limits are in place to prevent crowding. For those needing a break, nearby tranquil spaces are available, including the IMAX Theater’s garden.

Through the Tennessee Aquarium's partnership with sensory accessibility non-profit Kulture City, a limited supply of noise-canceling headphones, weighted lap pads and fidget items are available for guests to check out during a visit or while attending a film screening. Guests are encouraged to bring their own items or calming tools as needed.

Call of the Dolphins explores the playful and uplifting interactions between dolphins and humans. Featuring underwater "dancing" with snorkelers and daring rescues of stranded dolphins, the film invites viewers into the underwater world of these intelligent and curious marine mammals and explores their long and complicated relationship with humans.

An awe-inspiring story of survival and adaptation, Elephants: Giants of the Desert follows baby elephant “Little Foot” as she learns "how to elephant" on an epic journey across Africa's Namib Desert.

Tickets to these sensory-friendly film screenings are $7 each. Doors open half an hour before films begin.

To learn more or purchase tickets for these sensory-friendly film screenings, visit tnaqua.org/imax/