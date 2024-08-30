Back To The Future Part II Returns Just In Time For Back To The Future Day

Where we are going, you won’t need roads as Fathom Events and Universal Pictures are bringing fans “Back To The Future Part II” to theaters nationwide to celebrate the film’s 35th Anniversary this October 19 and 21 (Back to the Future Day).

Picking up precisely where they left off, Marty and Doc (Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd) launch themselves to the year 2015 to fine-tune the future and inadvertently disrupt the space-time continuum.

Now, their only chance to fix the present is by going back to 1955 all over again before it is too late.

From the Academy Award-winning filmmakers Steven Spielberg and Robert Zemeckis, “Back to the Future Part II” proves true excitement is timeless.

As an added bonus to the Fathom screenings, before the film, fans will be treated to two commercials created in 2015 - a movie trailer for the fictional JAWS 19 and a commercial promoting the hoverboard, a solution for transportation; both featured in “Back to the Future Part II.”

Tickets for “Back to the Future Part II” can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices.

For a complete list of theater locations and to find “Back To The Future Park II” on the big screen near you, visit the Fathom Events website (theater locations are subject to change).