Boynton Lions Fundraiser Brings The Polar Express To The Ringgold Depot Dec. 6

The Boynton Lions Club and the Ringgold Convention and Visitors Bureau will host Downhome Christmas Movie Night on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Ringgold Depot.

“The Lions Club and CVB continues its tradition of providing heartwarming motion pictures in the historic surroundings of the Ringgold Depot. Come to town and enjoy the decorations also," said Jamie Klementisz, Main Street Manager,

The organizations are bringing back three-time Oscar nominee “The Polar Express” starring Tom Hanks for the family Christmas feature.

"The exhibition of this amazing movie in this unique place is now a Ringgold Christmas tradition that many families enjoy," said Boynton Lions Club President Deborah Levin.

In the film, on Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express, while learning about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.

“Monies donated will help us serve Catoosans throughout the year,” she said. “The gift of sight means so much and for about $100, thanks to our local optometrist partner we can help someone see well again."

Helping to reach that goal are event partners including Blackwell Automotive, FirstBank of Ringgold, Grocery Outlet of Ringgold, and is supported by NGEMC members through its Operation Round Up grants, he said.

“The gift of improving sight, fostering patriotism, encouraging youth are all focuses that Lions share with our county," said Lion Randall Franks. "This is a tremendous opportunity to help us help others."

The event is free and children 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Donations are welcome. Old glasses will be received for recycling. Movie concessions will be available.