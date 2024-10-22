Celebrate Halloween Early With Red Bank's Free Community Movie Night

The City of Red Bank will feature Walt Disney’s film “Hocus Pocus” at their upcoming Community Movie Night.

The public is invited to attend this family friendly free event on Friday, October 25th at the Joseph Glasscock Community Center located on 3653 Tom Weathers Drive.

Community Movie Night attendees will be treated to free popcorn while supplies last. Food trucks will also be onsite for those wishing to purchase dinner and dessert while enjoying the movie.

Wearing your favorite Halloween costume to come watch “Hocus Pocus” is encouraged.

“Join us for a magical evening in Red Bank,” said Parks & Recreation Manager Jeffrey Grabe. “We’re excited to invite the entire community to our Free Movie Night featuring ‘Hocus Pocus,’ a Halloween classic. The movie will begin at 7pm, and there will be no tricks but plenty of treats provided by America Runs on Pizza and Broken Heart Cheesecake. Don’t miss out on this spooktacular event. We cannot wait to see you there.”

The doors will open at 6pm and “Hocus Pocus” will begin showing at 7pm. Although admission is free, seats are limited and the public is asked to register by emailing jgrabe@redbanktn.gov.

For additional information, go to the City of Red Bank’s Facebook page facebook.com/redbanktn.