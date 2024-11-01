Celebrate The Long November Nights With A Parade Of New IMAX Films

With six new films and the return of a holiday classic, fans of giant-screen cinema will have plenty of excuses to drop by the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater box office in November.

Venom: The Last Dance, the final film in Sony’s trilogy focusing on Marvel Comic’s black-suited antihero, will continue daily screenings through Thursday, Nov. 7. Tom Hardy reprises his role as both Eddie Brock and his maniacal, alien-symbiotic alter ego Venom. In this action-packed film, Eddie and Venom are being pursued by hunters from both of their worlds, forcing them to make a life-altering decision that could spell the end of their tumultuous partnership. (Rated PG-13)

For something more elegant, performing arts fans will see how one of ballet’s most beloved works is elevated by the transition to Chattanooga’s largest screen when Swan Lake makes its way to the IMAX 3D Theater Nov. 8-10. In this timeless tale, Prince Siegfried and Princess Odette, the “Queen of the Swans,” fight for their true love against the magical workings of Odile, the “Black Swan,” and her wicked father, Von Rothbart. Presented in 2D, Swan Lake features a performance by the Paris Opera Ballet to Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s iconic work and was specially filmed for presentation on the giant screen. (Not Rated)

Christmas may still be weeks away, but Yuletide starts early at IMAX with the arrival of Red One, which will screen Nov. 15-19. Santa Claus, code name “The Red One,” is kidnapped ahead of the big night, forcing the North Pole’s head of security, Callum Drift (Dwayne Johnson), and notorious tracker Jack O’Malley (Chris Evans) to form an unlikely alliance as they race against the clock to rescue St. Nick and, thus, Christmas itself. (Rated PG-13)

Next up, calling all musical lovers to defy gravity when Wicked: Part One comes to the theater Nov. 20-26. Wicked explores the world of The Wizard of Oz before Dorothy’s arrival, recounting the school-aged friendship between Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West) and Glinda (the Good Witch of the North). Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande bring these characters to life with their powerful voices in a cinematic adaptation of Stephen Schwartz’s Tony Award-winning musical based on Gregory Maguire’s novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. (Rated PG)

After more than 20 years, director Ridley Scott will seek to entertain moviegoers with the ancient spectacle of mortal combat when Gladiator II fights its way into the IMAX 3D Theater Nov. 21-Dec. 1. The sequel to Scott’s Academy Award-winning 2000 film, Gladiator II follows the story of Maximus’s son, Lucius (Paul Mescal), as he’s forced to fight in the Colosseum after Romans invade his home. Lucius uses his strength, rage, and past to survive in the arena. Mescal stars alongside Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Derek Jacobi, and Joseph Quinn. (Rated R)

Before November ends, a more laid-back sequel will sail into the theater with the arrival of Disney’s Moana 2. Audiences will revisit Moana, Maui, and many more characters as they set out on a new journey on the far seas of Oceania. Moana is called by her wayfinding ancestors, connected to the ocean and its people. However, the adventure across the seas isn’t so simple, as she confronts many adversaries along the way. Moana 2 will play from Nov. 27-Dec. 12. (Rated PG)

Lastly, fans of the modern holiday classic, The Polar Express 3D, will delight with the film’s return to the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater. In this Tom Hanks-led tale, a young boy seeks to rekindle his belief in the Christmas spirit on a wild overnight trek to the North Pole via a magical locomotive. Attending a screening of this special holiday film has become an annual tradition for many families. The Polar Express 3D returns on Nov. 29 and will play daily through Dec. 29. (Rated G)

Plus, our daily 45-minute educational films continue all month long with Animal Kingdom 3D, Blue Whales: Return of the Giants 3D, and T. Rex 3D.

For more fall film information and to purchase tickets, visit tnaqua.org/imax.

The Tennessee Aquarium and IMAX 3D Theater will be closed on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 28) and Christmas Day (Wednesday, Dec. 25).