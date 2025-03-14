Chattanooga Film Festival Unveils First Full Wave Of Titles And Events

× Expand Organizers of the eclectic and acclaimed Chattanooga Film Festival go off the deep end with their first wave of films and events featured in the festival’s rapidly approaching 12th edition. The Chattanooga Film Festival—affectionately known to its fans as “Summer Camp for Cinephiles”—returns June 20-28 for its dozenth annual event which is already shaping up to be one of the most jam-packed in the history of a festival famous for jam-packing. The festival’s first batch of announcements closely adheres to its philosophy that true cinephiles love films of all shapes, sizes, and genres and sees CFF’s programming team hit fans with everything from a pair of crowd-pleasing music docs to heavy doses of carefully curated horror cinema, off-kilter comedy, wild-ass action, and science fiction that has helped put the festival on the map. Chattanooga Film Festival continues its commitment to audience accessibility with a full virtual and hybrid slate including the third year of its wildly successful fan-favorite late-night secret screening series, the Red Eye. In addition to their audience accessibility initiatives, CFF organizers strongly believe in the power and importance of human creativity over soulless technologies often taught using the pirated works of creators of all types, and with this in mind made the decision to ban films made with the use of generative AI software. Kicking off the announcements is a quartet of world and U.S. premieres led off by CFF’s 2025 Opening Night selection HOT SPRING SHARK ATTACK, presented in partnership with Utopia Distribution who recently acquired the film. The U.S. premiere of Morihito Inoue’s unhinged horror comedy sets a pitch-perfect tone for CFF 2025, and the festival’s programmers are so sure it will knock attendees' socks off that they are recommending fans just don’t wear socks at all. Continuing the barefoot fun after the film, Utopia is partnering with CFF to throw an opening night indoor beach party—complete with the surf rock sounds of special guests Big Kahuna and themed beach beverages presented by Cathead Distillery—chaotically culminating in a karaoke clambake where everyone gets lei’d. World premiering are filmmaker Shane Brady’s (DOCTOR SLEEP, SYNCHRONIC, BREATHING HAPPY) horror comedy HACKED: A DOUBLE ENTENDRE OF RAGE FUELED KARMA and Filmmaker Trevor Stevens’s (ROCK STEADY ROW) THE MISADVENTURES OF VINCE & HICK, a crime comedy capable of winning over even the most cynical of film fans. Returning favorites Izzy Lee and Casey Malone will share their latest works. Izzy gave CFF fans a sneak peek at her debut feature HOUSE OF ASHES last year and now returns with a screening of the recently completed film. Another World Premiere festival fans will want to add to their must see list is Malone’s latest work, THE HARBOR MEN. A true rebel without a crew, Malone and his fascinating filmography—with its echoes of Lynch and Maddin—have cast spells on CFF audiences many times before, but this most recent outing is Malone’s most hauntingly beautiful and wonderfully weird work yet. The fest’s fans also know to expect great music-related programming from its storied Sonic Cinema track, and Utopia will again be partnering with the festival to present special screenings of filmmaker Alex Ross Perry’s (HER SMELL, RITE HERE RITE NOW) wildly ambitious doc about legendary indie rock band Pavement PAVEMENTS along with Robert Schartzman’s documentary portrait of the iconic British Invasion band The Zombies in HUNG UP ON A DREAM: THE ZOMBIES DOCUMENTARY. LVCRFT PRESENTS — BEST OF TIMES: THE MUSIC OF KILLER PARTY Exploring the link between music and film has long been a tradition for CFF, and this year’s Sonic Cinema program sees the festival once again partnering with petrifying pals LVCRFT to take a deep dive into the wild and wonderful history of one of the most mysterious and underrated original soundtracks in the history of horror, 1986’s KILLER PARTY.

Hosted by LVCRFT mastermind DEEP KUTZ (aka MNDR)—no stranger to a killer party herself—this event will shed a little light on an underloved gem and its soundtrack. DEEP KUTZ will join CFF director Chris Dortch II along with a group of very special guests to talk about the too-weird-for-words history of KILLER PARTY’S killer soundtrack. Whether you’re a long-time fan of the film or haven’t yet discovered the unholy earworm that is the song “Best Times,” frightening-ass fun is sure to be had by all. LVCRFT will also be guest programming a film for the festival’s popular RED EYE secret screening series sure to warm the hearts and melt the minds of all who dare to gaze upon it. Will you dare? Friends of the fest at Circle Collective have also come on board as co-conspirators and have given the fest an opportunity to share one of the most warped and winning comedy fantasy films in recent memory: filmmakers Kit Redstone and Arran Shearing’s KING BABY, a fractured fairytale that plays out in a crumbling “kingdom” populated only by a king and his faithful servant until the arrival of a “queen” throws their carefully constructed world into madness and murderous megalomania. Attendees of the festival’s 2025 in-person event will be treated to a screening of a film capable of rewiring the human brain. A film so diabolically bizarre and pants-soilingly hilarious that it could only possibly be called THE PEE PEE POO POO MAN. Filmmaker Braden Sitter Sr. has made a soon-to-be cult classic that CFF can’t wait to introduce to its own little cult. Chattanooga Film Fest is proud to partner with our longtime collaborators at Oscilloscope on a screening of one of our favorite films of 2025, writer/director/actor Albert Birney’s surreal and utterly charming fantasy OBEX. The tale of a lonely man who goes on a dangerous quest inside the world of an 80’s PC game to rescue his beloved dog from the clutches of the game’s antagonist. From its dreamy black-and-white cinematography to its lo-fi but perfectly realized vision of a fantastic realm, OBEX stole our hearts and stands as a strong reminder of the kind of world-building that’s possible with a little imagination. CLAY MCLEOD CHAPMAN’S THE PUMPKIN PIE SHOW: WAKE UP AND OPEN YOUR EYES EDITION Among the many things CFF seeks to spotlight every year are great storytellers and the art of storytelling. The festival regularly brings talented authors and screenwriters in for events, but there is one event that has become such a sacred tradition for festival attendees they know there is no better tone-setter for their time with the festival. That’s author/genius/madman Clay McLeod Chapman’s THE PUMPKIN PIE SHOW: a punk rock, in-your-face, literary lapdance as unmissable as it is unforgettable. CFF is proud to welcome Clay back for a year devoted to his horrifying and timely new novel WAKE UP AND OPEN YOUR EYES. After the event Clay will be on hand to sign copies which will once again be made available by the festival’s favorite indie booksellers A Little Bookish. THE CRAFT — SPECIAL SCREENING W/ SCREENWRITER PETER FILARDI IN ATTENDANCE Speaking of great storytellers, CFF is beyond honored to have the opportunity to bring in screenwriter Peter Filardi, whose screenplay for the classic 1996 film THE CRAFT remains a seminal work in the origin stories of many a genre film fan. Filardi will be on hand for a special screening of THE CRAFT, directly preceded by a serious treat for CFF attendees—a screening of DAMN HANDY, an incredible new short film written and directed by Filardi and followed by an exclusive Q&A.

AN EVENING WITH JAMES ADOMIAN The Chattanooga Film Festival has often brought the world of stand-up comedy into the mix over the years with luminaries like Bobcat Goldthwait and Eddie Pepitone gracing the festival grounds. And this year, during a time when we could all use a few more laughs in our lives, the CFF returns to that tradition with nothing short of one of the world’s greatest living comedians. Whether he’s giving the keynote address to SXSW as the ghost of Orson Welles, breaking bread with the late great Anthony Bourdain, or appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live as My Pillow founder Mike Lindell, actor/comedian James Adomian has truly done it all—and done it hilariously. James’s recent special PATH OF MOST RESISTANCE with its deep reverence for classic cinema and its perfectly crafted bits about everything from airline loyalty programs to the horrors of comedy crowd work is pure magic, and CFF is proud to bring Adomian in for an evening of stand-up and a special screening of filmmaker Hughes Ransom’s brilliant short film SICK DAY which stars James…and lots of locusts. SPECIAL SCREENING OF ‘INERTIA: RE-MAKING THE CROW’ AND ‘JAMES O’BARR’S THE CROW’ PRESENTED BY DAVID ULLMAN There are few films from the 90s that have the lasting legacy of 1994’s THE CROW. From the tragic loss of Brandon Lee to its iconic soundtrack, the film’s influence on genre cinema is still felt today. Though there have been sequels and at least one … ahem … “re-imagining,” there’s only one Crow remake in the hearts and minds of our team here at CFF, and that one was made by a literal 14-year-old. CFF is proud to present David Ullman's INERTIA: RE-MAKING THE CROW, a making-of documentary chronicling the production of his youthful, DIY, shot-on-VHS reimagining of the classic film, followed by a special screening of his guerilla remake. Also, returning for 2025 is one of the most insane and popular promotions in the festival’s history: free tattoos! Our talented friend Jennifer Edge of Chattanooga’s iconic Main Line Tattoo will be on site during our opening weekend for any of our more devoted badge holders who dare to have their flesh permanently marked with CFFery. Featuring original designs by both Jennifer herself and our CFF Art Director Travis Knight, fans will now have a way to put some skin in the game and show their devotion to CFF’s loving community of weirdos. These events, along with more than 40 additional features and dozens of short films, live podcasts, and the fest's now infamous nightly secret screening series, the Red Eye, are sure to please longtime fans and newcomers who can access the festival's virtual offerings from anywhere in the U.S. Badges are available for sale now at https://chattfilmfest.eventive.org/ With its commitment to audience and filmmaker accessibility, its warm-hearted southern hospitality, and its consistently surprising and eclectic programming, the Chattanooga Film Festival has in just 11 years been chosen as One of the 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World (MovieMaker Magazine), as well as one of the Best Genre Film (MovieMaker) and Horror Festivals (Dread Central) and was recently hailed as "the gold standard on how to run a welcoming, unpretentious, no-bullshit film fest for folks who want to hang out and have a good time together" by legendary cinema publication Fangoria. The Chattanooga Film Festival is a 501c3 non-profit run entirely by a small but passionate crew of volunteers. All proceeds from the festival's ticket and badge sales and donations go directly to the staging of each year's festival. For more information, visit chattfilmfest.org or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, TikTok, and YouTube or even join their monthly virtual secret screening series with the Double Secret Cinema Society on Patreon.

CFF 2025 FEATURE FILM ANNOUNCEMENTS (FIRST WAVE) CROSSWORD (d. Michael Vlamis) Following the death of their daughter, Tessa pours herself into her best selling children’s book series, “Lily Learns,” while her husband, James, attempts to find solace in the daily crossword but quickly unravels as the puzzles seem to take on a mind of their own. GOOD NIGHT (d. Matías Szulanski) U.S. Premiere A young Brazilian girl travels to Argentina to visit her aunt, but after a misunderstanding and the loss of her belongings, she must kill time until the next morning. HACKED: A DOUBLE ENTENDRE OF RAGE FUELED KARMA (d. Shane Brady) World Premiere Based on true events: When their $20K home deposit is stolen by Florida’s most elusive Hacker - The Chameleon - the Rumble family snaps and goes full “John Wick” …Except with way worse planning, more stupidity, and a 5 foot tall battle axe. It’s a revenge mission so insane, it might actually work. THE HARBOR MEN (d. Casey T. Malone) World Premiere During a waterfront viral outbreak, dock worker Steven Dorre witnesses a strange murder that puts him in possession of a case - the contents of which bring into question everything he thought he knew to be true. HOT SPRING SHARK ATTACK (d. Morihito Inoue) U.S. Premiere, Opening Night Selection In a small hot spring town in Japan, a ferocious ancient shark reawakens and begins terrorizing the local hot spring facilities. As the threat escalates, the townspeople band together to protect their beloved town from the menacing predator, leading to a fierce and thrilling battle. HOUSE OF ASHES (d. Izzy Lee) Grieving widow Mia must survive psychological and supernatural horrors while under house arrest. HUNG UP ON A DREAM: THE ZOMBIES DOCUMENTARY (d. Robert Schwartzman) British Invasion icons The Zombies reflect on paving 60 years and counting of their musical path from teenage friends to legends in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I HATE MYSELF AND WANT TO DIE (d. J. Davis) I Hate Myself and Want to Die is a dark comedy about a depressed young guy whose attempts to kill himself keep getting interrupted by his family and friends. Unaware of his intentions, they pull him into increasingly bizarre adventures over the course of a single night, while he looks back on his life and decides whether or not to go through with his deadly plan. I REALLY LOVE MY HUSBAND (d. G.G. Hawkins) When a woman grows disillusioned with her golden-boy husband during their tropical honeymoon, she recruits an enigmatic expat to spice things up—for better or worse. KING BABY (d. Kit Redstone, Arran Shearing) A warped modern fairytale plays out in a crumbling "kingdom" populated only by a king and a servant. The arrival of a mannequin queen throws their carefully constructed world into isolation, madness, and murderous megalomania. THE MISADVENTURES OF VINCE & HICK (d. Trevor Stevens) World Premiere Recently released from prison, Hick Dunn wants nothing more than to make it to his daughter Katie's 10th birthday party across the US desert. A chance encounter with a silver tongued con man named Vince Campbell opens an opportunity for Hick to get a ride. The catch? He has to revert back to a life of criminal misadventures. OBEX (d. Albert Birney) Conor Marsh lives a secluded life with his dog, Sandy, until one day he begins playing OBEX, a new, state-of-the-art computer game. When Sandy goes missing, the line between reality and game blurs and Conor must venture into the strange world of OBEX to bring her home. OPERATION WAKALIGA: FATE AND BLOOD (d. Ori Yakobovich, Maya Rudich, Nabwana IGG) U.S. Premiere