Chattanooga Jewish Documentary Film Series Begins January 5

Four Jewish-themed, award-winning documentary films produced in the United States, Australia, France and Spain and will be screened in person and virtually beginning January 5, for four consecutive weeks.

All films have received recognition at festivals throughout the United States, Europe and Israel.

The Series is brought to the community by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga and in-person screenings will take place at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road.

A subscription to all four films is $36. Purchase of one film at a time is $12. All in-person events will begin at 2:00 pm with free popcorn and a beverage. The films will be available virtually from Sunday noon to Friday noon.

Tickets are available on-line at www.jewishchattanooga.com or in person at the Jewish Cultural Center.

Remembering Gene Wilder

A special tribute honoring Gene Wilder’s life and career. In person January 5/ Virtual noon January 5 to noon January 10. English, 92 minutes

Technion 10.02

Have you ever wondered how Israel became the home for high technology? The film describes the history and achievements Israel’s Institute of Technology founded in 1912. In person January 12/Virtual noon January 12 to noon January 17. Hebrew, Subtitles, 77 minutes

Troll Storm

A successful realtor and soccer mom's life is turned upside down when Neo-Nazis unleash a troll storm against her and her family. In the face of an alarming growth of American fascism, she finds solidarity with her community by standing up, fighting back and ultimately filing a landmark case for the First Amendment, setting a precedent that could shape America's future. In-person January 19/Virtual noon January 19 to noon January 24. English, 83 minutes

Four Winters

Over 25,000 Jewish partisans fought back against the Nazis and their collaborators from deep within the forests of WWII's Eastern Europe, Ukraine and Belarus. They escaped Nazi slaughter, transforming from young innocents to courageous resistance fighters. In-person January 26 only, in commemoration of International Holocaust Day (January 27). English, 90 minutes Trailer:

To purchase a subscription or pay for one-film-at-a time, register and make payment on the Jewish Federation’s website www.jewishchattanooga.com Payment will trigger the ability to link you to each film as well as capture your e-mail address in order to send you the viewing codes. Following each film, you will be sent an evaluation to complete.

