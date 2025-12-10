Chattanooga Jewish Documentary Film Series Returns In January With Four New Films

The Chattanooga Jewish Documentary Film Series, hosted by the jewish Cultural Center, returns in January with four fascinating documentaries.

All films will screen in person on the day listed at 3:00 p.m. and virtually beginning at noon the day listed and ending at noon the day listed. Popcorn and a drink will be available at each in-person screening.

Sunday, January 4: Even the Walls Cry

In the wake of the devastating Hamas-led massacre in Israel on October 7th, four survivors share their harrowing stories. 62 minutes Hebrew with English subtitles. Virtual January 4 to January 9

Sunday, January 11: Israel: Ministers of Chaos

Two men embody the radical initiatives of this government, two leading ministers who occupy regalian functions: internal security and finance. They are throwing all their weight behind their ideological agenda: imposing Jewish supremacist legislation, in the case of the former, and refounding biblical Israel, in the case of the latter. 58 minutes English, Hebrew, with English subtitles. Virtual January 11 to January 16

Sunday, January 18: Labors of Love: The Life and Times of Henrietta Szold

A visionary leader and one of history’s most influential, yet under-recognized, American Jewish women, Henrietta Szold left an indelible mark on the 20th century. She founded Hadassah in 1912, creating a vital link between American women and communities in Palestine. 79 minutes English. Hadassah Reception at 2:30 PM prior to the film. Virtual January 18 to January 23

Sunday, January 25: Elie Wiesel Soul on Fire

Eighty years after his liberation from Buchenwald, we seek to understand the man behind Elie Wiesel's searing and widely read memoir Night. Told largely through his own words and eloquent voice, this film seeks to penetrate to the heart of the known and unknown Elie Wiesel. 87 minutes English, French, German. Virtual January 25 to January 30

Virtual screenings must be pre-paid in advance by visiting www.jewishchattanooga.com; you will receive the login code the morning of the listed screening.

Subscription for all four films is $36. $12 for one film at a time.