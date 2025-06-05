18th Annual Chattanooga Jewish Film Series Comes To The Jewish Cultural Center

Five Jewish-themed, award-winning films produced in the Poland, Israel, and the United Kingdom will be shown in-person and virtually on five consecutive weeks beginning Sunday, June 22.

The Series continues through Friday, July 25. The Sunday, in-person screenings will begin at 4:00 p.m.

Screenings will be held at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road. In person screenings will include free popcorn and a beverage. Each virtual film screening will be available from noon on Sunday and conclude at noon on Friday.

To register to view the films in-person or virtually, visit www.jewishchattanooga.com. Each film is available for $12, $3 for students with ID.

All films in the Series have garnered international film awards and nominations, and have received recognition at film festivals throughout the United States, Europe and Israel.

Walk-ins for in-person screenings are available and encouraged. Virtual screenings must be pre-paid in advance by visiting www.jewishchattanooga.com . For virtual screenings, you will receive the login link and code the first morning of the screening.

For more information call (423) 493-0270.

The Chattanooga Jewish Film Series

Matchmaking 2

At 28, Baruch is “over the hill” in the ultra-Orthodox world, where most are married by now. When he meets Shira, the gorgeous, brainy daughter of his tough matchmaker, sparks fly.

In-person: Sunday June 22 4:00 p.m.

Virtual: Noon June 22 - Noon June 27

109 minutes, Hebrew, subtitles

The Stronghold

Israeli soldiers trapped in Sinai during 1973 Yom Kippur War face annihilation. Lieutenant and doctor weigh final stand against risky gambit, potentially compromising values. Intense siege drama based on actual events.

In-person Sunday, June 29, 4:00 p.m.

Virtual: Noon June 29 - Noon July 4

113 minutes, Hebrew, subtitles

No Name Cafe

An ultra-orthodox Jew and a Bedouin guide's car breaks down in the Sinai desert while en route for Passover rituals, forcing them to unite for survival as they seek their destination.

In-person Sunday, July 6, 4:00 p.m.

Virtual noon July 6 - noon July 11

120 minutes Hebrew, Arabic, English, subtitles

The Property

Regina and her granddaughter Mika embark on a journey to Poland to reclaim their family property seized during World War II. But their quest quickly unravels. Regina unexpectedly decides to abandon the mission entirely, leaving Mika lost and confused.

In-person Sunday, July 13, 4:00 p.m.

Virtual noon July 13- noon July 18

108 minutes, Hebrew, Polish subtitles

Midas Man

A young record store owner walked into Liverpool’s Cavern Club and discovered the greatest pop act the music world would ever see. The story of Brian Epstein, the man who found The Beatles, and their journey.

In-person Sunday, July 20, 4:00 p.m.

Virtual noon July 20- noon July 25

112 minutes, United Kingdom, English

A committee of dedicated volunteers reviews an average of 40 feature films each year in order to choose six films, one becoming the sponsor film. Films screened at major national and international film festivals, those recommended by peers throughout the United States, and those brought to the committee’s attention by filmmakers are included in the selection process.

The Jewish Cultural Center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area. Located at 5461 North Terrace, the Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.