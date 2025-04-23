Chattanooga Premier Of Air War A Tribute To JFS Founder Sanford Winer

The community is invited to a tribute for Sanford Winer, founder of the Chattanooga Jewish Film Series, by attending the Chattanooga premier of Air War on Sunday, May 4th at the Jewish Cultural Center.

A reception hosted by Elaine Winer at 3:15 pm will proceed the screening of the film at 4:00 pm.

“It takes a passionate lay leader to turn an idea into an appreciated community-wide event. Sanford Winer was one of those leaders,” states Michael Dzik, President and CEO of the Jewish Federation.

“Over the past 18 years, Sanford grew the Film Series from four films to 10-12 films annually. He increased his efforts with the formation of a diverse committee, and created corporate donor and sponsorship programs that allow us to screen first run films in Chattanooga," Dzik added. "The film Air War, honors Sanford’s personal military experience as well as his love of Israel.”

Air War depicts the rivalry between Israeli fighter pilots that escalated before the 1967 Six Day War. As Israel’s survival is threatened, the rivals must unite to lead their squadron in order to achieve victory. The film is based on a true story. It is 106 minutes in Hebrew with English subtitles.

There is no cost to attend. RSVPs are appreciated, federation@jewishchattanooga.com.

The Jewish Cultural Center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area.

Located at 5461 North Terrace, the Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.