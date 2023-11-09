Cherry Street Tavern To Host 5 Minute Film Fest On Saturday, November 25

Calling all filmmakers and movie enthusiasts: the Cherry St. Tavern is hosting the 5 Minute Film Fest on Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.

What is the Five Minute Film Fest? It’s a short film festival designed for movies five minutes and under.

The festival is open to all filmmakers and all genres, from music videos to horror to drama and experimental. Submissions are currently open. Filmmakers who wish to submit their short films must fill out this form to enter. Each submission is $5. The deadline for submissions is November 14.

“We are big supporters of the arts here in Chattanooga, especially within the DIY scene, Said Marty Bohannon, co-owner of Cherry St. Tavern. “While we are part of the city’s thriving music scene, we want nothing more than to help support our local filmmakers.”

A cash award of $500 will go to the top filmmaker, which will be decided by a panel of judges.

The event is open to the public. Tickets are $5, which helps cover the cost of planning and the awards.