City Of Red Bank To Host Community Movie Night This Friday

This coming Friday, July 19th, the City of Red Bank will feature the Disney movie “Finding Nemo” at their next Community Movie Night.

After his son is captured in the Great Barrier Reef and taken to Sydney, a timid clownfish sets out on a journey to bring him home in the Pixar classic that features the voices of Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres, Willem Dafoe, Brad Garrett, Allison Janney, Geoffrey Rush, Elizabeth Perkins, Stephen Root, and many more.

The public is invited to attend the free event held at the Joseph Glasscock Community Center at 3653 Tom Weathers Drive.

Community Movie Night attendees will be treated to free popcorn while supplies last.

Food trucks Culture-Licious and Clumpies Ice Cream will also be onsite for those wishing to purchase dinner and dessert while watching the movie.

"In May, we got to transform our community center into a movie theater and fill the space with the smell of theater fresh popcorn.” said Jeffrey Grabe, Red Bank Parks and Recreation Manager. “This Friday we are excited to transform our community center again and share this movie magic with our community."

The doors will open at 6pm and the family-friendly “Finding Nemo” movie will begin at 7pm. Although admission is free, seats are limited and the public is asked to register by emailing jgrabe@redbanktn.gov.

For additional information, go to the City of Red Bank’s Facebook page facebook.com/redbanktn