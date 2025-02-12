Collegedale Airport To Host Free “Movie Night” For A Second Season

The Collegedale Airport is excited to host its popular "Movie Night" for the second consecutive year.

The public is invited to join them on Saturday, March 29th, to enjoy the family-friendly film "Dr. Seuss' The Lorax".

In addition to the movie, there will be several yard games and a static display of aircraft for the whole family to enjoy.

Admission to “Movie Night” is totally free and you can purchase some tasty food from several local food trucks.

Activities will kick off at 4:30pm with the movie starting at 6:30pm. Don’t forget to bring a chair or a blanket, and dress for the weather so you can have a great time.

“Movie Night was well received by the community last year and continues to be a great success,” said Ryan Byford, Director of Airport Operations in Collegedale. “One of our goals has been to increase the community’s awareness and engagement with their airport, and this event does just that.”

For more information, visit the Collegedale Airport Facebook page @CollegedaleAirport.