Culture On 4 To Present Visual Effects Artist Shane Morton At The Public Library

The City of Chattanooga’s Office of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy in partnership with the Chattanooga Public Library’s 4th Floor, proudly presents the return of Culture on 4 featuring visual effects artist, director and mad scientist Shane Morton on Saturday, June 21, at the Downtown Library from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

With decades in the horror entertainment business, Morton will present on his career and showcase some of his creations.

Over the past 30 years, his career in the horror film and entertainment industries has been a wild and exciting ride. From working with talented actors and directors - including Henry Zebrowski, Panos Cosmatos, Dan Fogler and Rob Zombie - to building horror attractions like Atlanta Zombie Apocalypse, his art can be found everywhere.

Morton is also known for hit music videos by artists that include Mastodon, Killer Mike and The Black Lips, as well as special attractions at Six Flags over Georgia and commercial art direction for clients that include McDonalds, Zaxby’s, Mercedes Benz and LEGO.

Based out of Atlanta, Shane Morton runs Silver Scream FX Lab with his partner Madeline Brumby, actress, artist and musician. They also collaborate together on Silver Scream Spook Show, a film and variety show series that has been entertaining kids and adults alike for over 18 years.

Morton is not only the writer, director and producer of Spook Show, he is also the beloved mad scientist host, Professor Morte. With a cast of equally kooky and spooky characters, Professor Morte takes over the stage at the Plaza Theater with larger than life monsters, sets and special effects built by Morton.

The Culture on 4 program brings nationally renowned talent like Shane Morton to Chattanooga, inspiring artists, writers and innovators. These events are a unique opportunity for anyone passionate about the arts and wanting to gain insights by those who have shaped the entertainment industry. Every event is free and open to the public.

To RSVP, please visit chattlibrary.org/event/culture-on-4-shane-morton. More information about Library events, programs and services can also be found on the website.