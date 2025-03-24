“Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax” To Be Featured At Collegedale Airport Movie Night

The Collegedale Airport, located at 5100 Bess Moore Road, is thrilled to announce that it will be hosting its popular "Movie Night" for the second consecutive year.

Everyone is invited to join the fun on Saturday, March 29th, for a screening of the family-friendly film "Dr. Seuss' The Lorax."

In addition to the movie, there will be yard games and a static display of aircraft for everyone to enjoy.

Admission to “Movie Night” is totally free and you can purchase some tasty food from several local food trucks. Activities will kick off at 5:30pm with “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax” movie beginning at 8:00pm.

Remember to bring a chair or a blanket, and dress for the weather so you can relax and have a great time.

Movie Night was a great success last year and we look forward to continuing the new tradition again on the 29th,” said Ryan Byford, Director of Airport Operations in Collegedale. “Good food, games, and entertainment are all on the agenda!”

For more information, contact Collegedale Airport at 423-236-5008 or on the Collegedale Airport Facebook page @CollegedaleAirport.