Emmy Award-Winning Filmmaker Dagan W. Beckett To Teach Master Class

The Chattanooga Filmmakers Guild is thrilled to announce its partnership with film director Dagan W. Beckett in bringing his experience and expertise working with film composers to a master class for aspiring Chattanooga filmmakers February 23rd beginning at 5 p.m. on the 5th floor of the Edney Innovation Center.

He will be discussing his experiences working with film composers from three of his past films as well as offering ways to:

Find the right composer for a filmmaker’s project.

Communicate and cast the vision with the filmmaker’s composer.

Budgeting for film scoring.

And much more

Dagan will be speaking with various film composers as well as offering a Q&A opportunity for the audience to speak directly with Dagan and the composers.

“The Chattanooga Filmmakers Guild’s mission is to provide educational opportunities to local film creatives and content creators while assisting them in connecting with industry professionals through networking, strengthening their ability to succeed in the filmmaking industry,” explains Jeromie Gentry, VP of the Chattanooga Filmmakers Guild.

Film Director, Dagan W. Beckett, won an Emmy in 2022 for his film Songbirds in the topical documentary category by the Mid-South region of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). Songbirds can be found streaming on Amazon, Tubi, Peacock And Apple TV.

Recently, Dagan and his production team were nominated for a second time by The Mid-South region of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) for work on his film Beautiful Faces (2024), which is distributed on Tubi and Amazon.

Production has recently wrapped on Dagan and his team’s third film, Legacy America, which is due out later this year.

To register for this event, visit filmmakersguild.com

To learn more about Dagan and his team visit beckettartsproject.com

The Chattanooga Community is invited to this free event hosted by the Filmmakers Guild in an effort to unite and strengthen the local filmmaking and acting community.