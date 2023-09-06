Free Movies In A Park Returns For The Fall Season

Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors welcomes back the popular "Movies in a Park", a weekly series of free movies at parks all around the city.
Games, snacks, and fun starts at 5:00 pm, with the movies showing at dusk. Simply brings chairs, blankets, your friends and family and enjoy the show.
- Friday, September 8th. SING at Miller Park
- Friday, September 15th. "Somebody Soon" at Reflection Riding.
- Saturday, September 16th. Super Mario Bros at Wyatt Park
- Friday, September, 29th. The Little Mermaid at Shepherd Park
- Saturday, September 30th. The Little Mermaid at North Chatt Park.
- Saturday, October 14th, The Little Mermaid at Brainerd Park
- Saturday, October 14th. Boo, A Madiea's Halloween at Miller Park
- Sunday, October 15th. Encanto at Miller Park + Hispanic Fair!
- Saturday, October 21st. Hocus Pocus at Miller Park
- Saturday, October 28th. Thriller dance and the movie Coco at Miller Park.