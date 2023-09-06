Free Movies In A Park Returns For The Fall Season

by

Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors welcomes back the popular "Movies in a Park", a weekly series of free movies at parks all around the city.

Games, snacks, and fun starts at 5:00 pm, with the movies showing at dusk. Simply brings chairs, blankets, your friends and family and enjoy the show.

by

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

September 6, 2023

Thursday

September 7, 2023

Friday

September 8, 2023

Saturday

September 9, 2023

Sunday

September 10, 2023

Monday

September 11, 2023

Tuesday

September 12, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse

View more