Family-Friendly Free Summer Movie Series Returns To Patriot Hall In Ringgold

The Ringgold Downtown Development Authority is pleased to announce their Summer Movie Series will return this June and July.

This is a free, family-friendly event, and they look forward to seeing everyone at Patriot Hall on the first day of the series on June 3rd.

Each week of the event will feature a different family-friendly film spanning from animation to live-action. After the movie, families are encouraged to enjoy the several recreation opportunities in the surrounding areas of Patriot Hall, which include the Martha Denton Swimming Pool, Creekside Park Pickleball Courts, and the Chief Richard Taylor Nature Trail.

Groups and camps are invited to plan a trip to the Summer Movie Series, but organizers ask that groups of twenty or more call at least a day in advance to schedule their outings. You should contact Ringgold's Main Street manager at 706-935-1510 to plan group trips.

The 2025 schedule for movies is as follows:

Moana 2 on June 3rd

Encanto on June 10th

The Parent Trap on June 17th

Despicable Me 4 on June 24th,

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on July 1st

Yes Day on July 8th

Harold & the Purple Crayon on July 15th

Dogman on July 22nd

Inside Out 2 on July 29th.

Held at 320 Emberson Drive in Ringgold, GA, the Summer Movie Series starts at 11 am each Tuesday in June and July, with doors opening weekly at 10:30 am.

Summer Movies are free and open to the public, but concessions will be available for attendees to purchase for $2 or less. Public parking is available on-site at Patriot Hall. Additional parking is available at the Creekside Park Pickleball courts, adjacent to Patriot Hall, at no cost.

For more information about this event, please visit nothinlikeringgold.com/event/summer-movie-series/