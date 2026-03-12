Get Ready To Move It, Move It To Free Movie Night At The Collegedale Airport

The Collegedale Parks and Recreation Department invites families and friends to join them for a special Movie Night at the Airport on March 21st.

Bring your lawn chairs and cozy blankets and enjoy a FREE showing of the DreamWorks animated comedy “Madagascar” under the evening sky.

This family favorite is packed with laughs and adventure that kids and adults alike will enjoy.

Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the movie and a fun-filled evening of activities at the Collegedale Airport, located at 5100 Bess Moore Road.

The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. with activities, lawn games, and food trucks. The movie will begin around 8:00 p.m., once it’s dark enough for everyone to enjoy the show.

“Move it, move it to Movie Night at the Airport for a free family-friendly movie to sing and dance along with some of our favorite animated characters,’ said Collegedale Parks & Recreation Supervisor. “We will have food trucks and activities beforehand, and once the sun goes down, we will start the movie!”

For more information, please call 423-468-1971 or email parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov.