Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Lands At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater On May 4

Sometimes, you’ve just gotta step up and lend a hand to a genetically engineered space raccoon with a penchant for super-sized weaponry.

That is, you do if you don’t want to get kicked out of the Guardians of the Galaxy, obviously.

The third and final volume in the Guardians saga — Marvel Studios’ offbeat, space-faring subseries — follows the efforts of its ragtag ensemble to protect their furry crewmate Rocket as he confronts a troubled past. The long-awaited threequel is set to arrive at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater on May 4, almost six years after credits rolled on Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2.

The saga’s all-star cast of Marvel Cinematic Universe powerhouses reprise their roles as the film’s namesake band of intergalactic mercenaries and cosmic superheroes, including:

Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora)

Dave Bautista (Drax)

Vin Diesel (Groot)

Bradley Cooper (Rocket)

Karen Gillan (Nebula)

Pom Klementieff (Mantis)

With the events of Avengers: Endgame leaving the gang fractured after the death of an ally, they must push past their growing differences to save another friend when events from Rocket’s troubled past place him and their entire group in grave danger.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is also expected to introduce the much-anticipated hero Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter (The Maze Runner and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader). A being of immense power produced by evil scientists bent on creating the perfect human being; Warlock has served as an ally and member of the Guardians throughout the team’s 50-year stint as a Marvel Comics property.

Created with IMAX-certified digital cameras, Volume 3 joins the ranks of other visual powerhouses like Top Gun: Maverick and Dune in earning the “Filmed for IMAX” designation. Viewers will enjoy an exclusive expanded aspect ratio with up to 26% more picture throughout the entire film, pushing the boundaries of cinema and delivering an unparalleled moviegoing experience that will leave viewers echoing the all-encompassing and sole refrain of Diesel’s character: “I am Groot.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 runs at the IMAX Theater from May 4 through May 18. All screenings are in 2D.

For a complete list of showtimes, ticketing and more information, visit tnaqua.org/imax/.