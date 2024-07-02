Hayao Miyazaki’s Beloved “Princess Mononoke” Returns To The Big Screen

Tickets are on sale now for master director Hayao Miyazaki’s Princess Mononoke, which returns to theaters in July for 5 days of screenings nationwide.

From the legendary Studio Ghibli comes an epic masterpiece that has dazzled audiences worldwide with its breathtaking imagination, exhilarating battles, and deep humanity.

Inflicted with a deadly curse, the young warrior Ashitaka heads west in search of a cure. There, he stumbles into a bitter conflict between Lady Eboshi, the proud people of Iron Town, and the enigmatic Princess Mononoke, a young girl raised by wolves, who will stop at nothing to prevent the humans from destroying her home and the forest spirits and animal gods who live there.

The English-language dub features the voice talents of Gillian Anderson, Billy Crudup, Claire Danes, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Billy Bob Thornton.

Coming off the blockbuster theatrical release, and triumphant Oscar win for the director’s latest feature, The Boy and the Heron, GKIDS and Fathom are thrilled to continue the 2024 edition of Studio Ghibli Fest with the celebrated filmmaker’s epic feature.

Audiences can look forward to Studio Ghibli Fest 2024’s biggest slate of films to date with a 14-title lineup, and upcoming anniversary celebrations including Howl’s Moving Castle’s 20th Anniversary, Kiki’s Delivery Service’s 25th Anniversary, and Pom Poko’s 30th Anniversary.

The film will be shown in both original Japanese and English dubbed versions. In addition to the full feature, screenings will include a sneak peek of the bonus features from the upcoming Blu-ray release of The Boy and the Heron.

Tickets for Princess Mononoke can be purchased online by visiting GhibliFest.com, FathomEvents.com, or at participating theater box offices (participating Theaters are subject to change).

Princess Mononoke Show Dates

All event listings are in local time