Holiday Classic “White Christmas” Returns To The Big Screen This December

Fathom’s Big Screen Classics 2024 series concludes with the beloved yuletide musical “White Christmas", returning to theatres nationwide in honor of its landmark 70th Anniversary on December 15, 16 & 17.

The holiday classic has been recently restored and remastered in 4K, to showcase the film as never seen before.

Two talented song and dance men (Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye) team up after the war to become one of the hottest acts in show business. One winter, they join forces with a sister act (Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen) and trek to Vermont for a white Christmas.

The result is stuff dreams are made of.

The film is directed by Oscar winner Michael Curtiz (“Casablanca”), and boasts a soundtrack composed by music trailblazer Irving Berlin—featuring Christmas classics such as the iconic titular theme, as well as “Blue Skies,” “Snow,” and the Oscar-nominated Crosby and Clooney duet “Count Your Blessings (Instead Of Sheep).”

Each screening includes an exclusive introduction by fan-favorite film historian Leonard Maltin, taking viewers through the enduring magic of this quintessential holiday hit that has become a December staple for generations of movie lovers.

In addition to the nationwide screening, the late Irving Berlin’s family will attend the evening showing of the film on December 15 at the AMC Empire in New York and will take part in a post-screening Q&A, led by musical historian Ted Chapin, which will explore the incredible life and career of one of America’s most prolific songwriters.

Tickets Are Available for Purchase Now, Via the Fathom Events Website