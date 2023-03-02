IMAX Adds A One-Two Magic Punch With Arrival Of Creed III And Shazam! Sequel

The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater is winding up for a springtime combo with the March 3 premiere of Creed III followed by Shazam! Fury of the Gods on March 17.

The third installment in the Creed franchise marks star Michael B. Jordan’s (Fahrenheit 451, Black Panther) directorial debut. Once again, Jordan reprises his role as Adonis Creed, son of the Rocky franchise’s legendary antagonist-turned-ally Apollo Creed.

Now thriving as a professional boxer, Adonis’s life is thrown into chaos with the reappearance of childhood friend and boxing rival Damian Anderson, played by Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania).

Creed III is the first sports film in the Filmed for IMAX program. Created with IMAX-certified cameras, it features 26 minutes of exclusive expanded aspect ratio content. This additional footage features a 26 percent larger picture that fills the entire screen.

With its dual 4K IMAX with Laser projectors, booming 12-channel audio and six-story screen, viewers will feel every punch and see every bead of sweat thanks to the IMAX 3D Theater’s unmatched picture quality.

The sequel to 2019’s Shazam!, Fury of the Gods sees Zachary Levi (Tangled and Thor: The Dark World) once again don the lightning bolt-adorned spandex of the titular DC icon Shazam, the adult superheroic alter ego of teenager Billy Batson (Asher Angel).

Thanks to his selection by an all-powerful wizard, Batson can transform and assume the powers of the gods upon uttering the magic word “SHAZAM!” Naturally, being a teenager in mind — if not in body — Batson’s use of his new powers is often understandably immature. Levi is joined by an all-star cast featuring Lucy Liu (Kalypso), Helen Mirren (Hespera) and Rachel Zegler (Anthea).

Showtimes for Creed III:

March 3 — 7 p.m.

March 4-5 —5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

March 10 — 7 p.m.

March 11-12 — 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Showtimes for Shazam! Fury of the Gods:

March 17 — 7 p.m.

March 18-19 — 5 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

March 24 — 7 p.m.

March 25-26 — 5 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Ticketing information and a full IMAX 3D Theater schedule is available at https://tnaqua.org/imax/.