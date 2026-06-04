Jewish Cultural Center Celebrates 19th Annual Chattanooga Jewish Film Series

Eight Jewish-themed, award-winning films produced in Hungary, Italy, Israel, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and the United States will be shown in-person and virtually on consecutive weeks beginning Wednesday, June 17 during the 19th Annual Chattanooga Jewish Film Series.

The Wednesday screening of The Ring is the Sanford Winer Tribute Film and Reception beginning at 6 p.m. at no cost with advance registration.

The Series continues with in-person screenings on Sundays June 21 and 28, July 5, 12,19 and 26, with the final film screening on August 2. The Sunday, in-person screenings will begin at 4:00 p.m.. Screenings will be held at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road.

In person screenings will include free popcorn and a beverage. All films are available virtually from Sunday to Friday of the scheduled week.

To register to view the films in-person or virtually, visit www.jewishchattanooga.org. Sponsorship packages to see all films are available. Each Sunday film is available for $12 per person, $5 for students with ID. Walk-ins for in-person screenings are available and encouraged.

Virtual screenings must be pre-paid in advance by visiting www.jewishchattanooga.org . For virtual screenings, you will receive the login link and code the first morning of the screening. For more information call (423) 493-0270.

Chattanooga Jewish Film Series Schedule

The Ring

A portrait of a religious man with a strong bond to his mother, a Holocaust survivor. When the mother's health deteriorates, he travels to her old hometown, Budapest to search for the mythological ring that saved her life in the past. 122 mins, Hebrew and Hungarian with English subtitles

In-person: Wednesday, June 17, 6 PM Reception, 7 PM Film

Virtual June 17 – June 19

As a tribute to the volunteer founder of the Series, Sanford Winer, this film and reception are made available at no cost to the public when registering in advance, www.jewishchattanooga.org.

Malachi

Born with a rare facial deformity and abandoned at birth, his life takes an unexpected turn when a midwife and her family decide to foster him. His biological parents confront their decision, navigating guilt, responsibility, and the possibility of redemption. 51 mins, Hebrew with English subtitles

In-person Sunday, June 21 4:00 p.m.

Virtual June 21 – June 26

For The Love of a Woman

A tormented American in her forties, receives a letter after the death of her mother: she must find a woman who lived in the 30s in Palestine and keeps a secret about her life. She begins her search in Israel helped by a university professor with a particular background. 117 min, English

In-person Sunday, June 28, 4:00 p.m.

Virtual June 28 - July 3

The Road Between Us

Grandfather and retired Israeli general Noam Tibon rescues his family from Hamas terrorists invading their home during the October 7, 2023 massacre - a coordinated assault on Israel sparking an ongoing conflict. 95 mins., Hebrew, English with subtitles

In-person Sunday, July 5, 4:00 p.m.

Virtual July 5 - July 10

The Soundman

In 1940, as the world teeters on the brink of war, in the iconic Flagey building in Brussels, from which the national radio broadcasts, the paths of a young actress taking her first steps in the radio play studios, and a novice sound man with almost magical hearing, meet. 120 mins., Dutch with English subtitles

In-person Sunday, July 12 , 4:00 p.m.

Virtual July 12 - July 17

The Last Spy