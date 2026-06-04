Jewish Cultural Center Celebrates 19th Annual Chattanooga Jewish Film Series

Eight Jewish-themed, award-winning films produced in Hungary, Italy, Israel, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and the United States will be shown in-person and virtually on consecutive weeks beginning Wednesday, June 17 during the 19th Annual Chattanooga Jewish Film Series.
The Wednesday screening of The Ring is the Sanford Winer Tribute Film and Reception beginning at 6 p.m. at no cost with advance registration.
The Series continues with in-person screenings on Sundays June 21 and 28, July 5, 12,19 and 26, with the final film screening on August 2. The Sunday, in-person screenings will begin at 4:00 p.m.. Screenings will be held at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road.
In person screenings will include free popcorn and a beverage. All films are available virtually from Sunday to Friday of the scheduled week.
To register to view the films in-person or virtually, visit www.jewishchattanooga.org. Sponsorship packages to see all films are available. Each Sunday film is available for $12 per person, $5 for students with ID. Walk-ins for in-person screenings are available and encouraged.
Virtual screenings must be pre-paid in advance by visiting www.jewishchattanooga.org . For virtual screenings, you will receive the login link and code the first morning of the screening. For more information call (423) 493-0270.
Chattanooga Jewish Film Series Schedule
The Ring
- A portrait of a religious man with a strong bond to his mother, a Holocaust survivor. When the mother's health deteriorates, he travels to her old hometown, Budapest to search for the mythological ring that saved her life in the past. 122 mins, Hebrew and Hungarian with English subtitles
- In-person: Wednesday, June 17, 6 PM Reception, 7 PM Film
- Virtual June 17 – June 19
As a tribute to the volunteer founder of the Series, Sanford Winer, this film and reception are made available at no cost to the public when registering in advance, www.jewishchattanooga.org.
Malachi
- Born with a rare facial deformity and abandoned at birth, his life takes an unexpected turn when a midwife and her family decide to foster him. His biological parents confront their decision, navigating guilt, responsibility, and the possibility of redemption. 51 mins, Hebrew with English subtitles
- In-person Sunday, June 21 4:00 p.m.
- Virtual June 21 – June 26
For The Love of a Woman
- A tormented American in her forties, receives a letter after the death of her mother: she must find a woman who lived in the 30s in Palestine and keeps a secret about her life. She begins her search in Israel helped by a university professor with a particular background. 117 min, English
- In-person Sunday, June 28, 4:00 p.m.
- Virtual June 28 - July 3
The Road Between Us
- Grandfather and retired Israeli general Noam Tibon rescues his family from Hamas terrorists invading their home during the October 7, 2023 massacre - a coordinated assault on Israel sparking an ongoing conflict. 95 mins., Hebrew, English with subtitles
- In-person Sunday, July 5, 4:00 p.m.
- Virtual July 5 - July 10
The Soundman
- In 1940, as the world teeters on the brink of war, in the iconic Flagey building in Brussels, from which the national radio broadcasts, the paths of a young actress taking her first steps in the radio play studios, and a novice sound man with almost magical hearing, meet. 120 mins., Dutch with English subtitles
- In-person Sunday, July 12 , 4:00 p.m.
- Virtual July 12 - July 17
The Last Spy
- A portrait of 100-year-old CIA spymaster Peter Sichel includes escaping Nazi Germany as a Jewish refugee to becoming the first CIA Station chief in post-war Berlin and a key player in Cold War espionage. 91 mins., German, with English and subtitles
- In-person Sunday, July 19 , 4:00 p.m.
- Virtual July 19 - July 24
The Sea
- A 12-year-old boy from a Palestinian village, gets the chance to see the sea for the first time in his life on a school trip. But when they reach a military checkpoint, the soldiers claim his permit is invalid and send him back home, while his classmates continue their trip. He sets out to the sea on his own. His father, an undocumented laborer working in Israel, searches for him risking arrest and the loss of his livelihood. 93 mins., Arabic, Hebrew with English subtitles
- In-person Sunday, July 26 , 4:00 p.m.
- Virtual July 26 - July 31
Royal Swap
- During the 1982 war in Lebanon, Palestinian militias capture eight Israeli soldiers, but their fate remains unknown for over a year. Two women desperately search for their men, each on a different side of the conflict. Against all odds, both women become pivotal players in a prisoner exchange deal. 90 mins., Hebrew with English subtitles
- In-person Sunday, August 2 , 4:00 p.m.
- Virtual August 2- August 7
A committee of dedicated volunteers reviews an average of 60 feature and documentary films each year in order to choose eight films. Films screened at major national and international film festivals, those recommended by peers throughout the United States, and those brought to the committee’s attention by filmmakers are included in the selection process.