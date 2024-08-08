“Lawrence Of Arabia” Returns To Theaters In Special Anniversary Screening

Fathom Events and Columbia Pictures celebrate the studio’s 100th anniversary with special screenings of the groundbreaking adventure epic “Lawrence Of Arabia” in theaters nationwide.

Heralded as Columbia Pictures’ most-celebrated film, “Lawrence Of Arabia” is the winner of seven Academy Awards—including Best Picture of 1962—and remains one of the most timeless and essential motion picture masterpieces.

Considered the greatest achievement of its Oscar-winning auteur, David Lean (who also directed 1957’s “The Bridge on the River Kwai”), the film stars Peter O’Toole in his career-making performance as T.E. Lawrence, the audacious World War I British army officer who heroically united rival Arab desert tribes and led them to war against the mighty Turkish Empire.

The film also took home Oscars for Best Cinematography and Best Score, among others, and boasts a talented ensemble that includes trailblazers such as Alec Guinness, Anthony Quinn, Omar Sharif, José Ferrer, and Claude Rains.

Each Fathom screening of the film will be presented in the acclaimed 2012 4k remaster, brilliantly restored to its complete 224-minute version.

Exclusive to the Fathom screenings will be the special feature “Peter O’Toole Revisits Lawrence Of Arabia,” an intimate retrospective that finds the esteemed leading man reflecting not only on the role that would leave an indelible mark on his life and career, but on the history of film, itself.

The screenings will be held Sunday, August 11 at 1pm and 7pm, and Monday, August 12 at 7pm.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices.