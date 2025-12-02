Lookout Wild Film Festival Releases 2026 Trailer, Opens Public Ticket Sales

The Lookout Wild Film Festival has released its 2026 festival trailer and opened ticket sales to the public.

The 14th annual Lookout Wild Film Festival will take place January 15 to 18, 2026 at Roland W. Hayes Concert Hall in the UTC Fine Arts Center in downtown Chattanooga.

Over four days and seven film sessions, LWFF will showcase a curated lineup of 100 adventure, environmental, and outdoors-focused films from around the world, along with stories rooted in Chattanooga and the greater Southeast.

Hosted in a modern performance hall with excellent sightlines, professional sound, and free parking a short walk from the doors, LWFF offers audiences an elevated big-screen experience designed for both longtime film enthusiasts and people discovering outdoor and environmental films for the first time.

Wild Places and the Stories They Inspire. Lookout Wild Film Festival presents stories of diverse people who seek, explore, and protect wild places. From local to international adventure and environmental films, we inspire curiosity, build connections, and deepen appreciation for Nature.

Tickets are on sale now and going quickly. Festival passes and single session tickets are available through LWFF.org/tickets or at the UTC box office Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.