Lookout Wild Film Festival Set To Return Jan. 17-19 At The Signal

The Lookout Wild Film Festival and expo is set for the weekend of January 17-19 at The Signal in Chattanooga’s Choo Choo entertainment district.

Founded in 2013, the Lookout Wild Film Festival seeks to showcase wild places and the people they inspire by sharing conservation and outdoor adventure films from around the world.

Tickets to the three-day festival will go on sale Friday, November 29.

Organizers are thrilled to have Gearhead Outfitters onboard as the presenting sponsor for this year's festival.

“As Gearhead Outfitters embarks on a new chapter following the rebrand from Rock/Creek, we are thrilled to maintain strong roots in the community by serving as this year’s presenting sponsor for the Lookout Wild Film Festival,” GHO representative Katie Spencer. “The festival’s celebration of outdoor adventure and conservation aligns perfectly with our mission to support and protect the wild spaces we all love. Together, we’re looking forward to an incredible festival filled with stories that inspire us all to explore, protect, and enjoy the great outdoors.”

Support from GHO and the move to The Signal allows LWFF to expand with a new Expo in the adjacent ballroom that will be full of outdoor gear companies and local conservation non-profit groups.

“For years, we’ve wanted the space to be able to focus more on the ‘festival’ aspect of the film festival,” said Steve Rogers, LWFF board member and event director. “Thanks to sponsorship from GHO and cooperation with folks at the Choo Choo complex, we’re excited not only about the world-class films we’ll be showing on screen, but the atmosphere and experience we can now deliver for our audience.”

Tickets will be on sale on Black Friday at LWFF.org, the Signal Box Office and at GHO’s Tennessee locations. As part of the GHO sponsorship, patrons buying tickets at GHO locations will receive a free limited-edition tee shirt while supplies last.

“Join us for a festival packed with unforgettable stories that remind us why we go outside and the importance of keeping wild spaces wild,” Rogers said. “Together with GHO, we’re excited to celebrate this year’s Lookout Wild Film Festival and the adventures that await.”