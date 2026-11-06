MoonPie Supports The USO With A 'Lasso The Moon' Limited-Edition Box

Chattanooga's own MoonPie, the original graham cracker-marshmallow sandwich, has created a limited-edition 12-count box of classic chocolate MoonPies in conjunction with the release of "Jimmy," the biographical drama about the life of actor and World War II veteran, Jimmy Stewart.

Spoiler alert: MoonPies make a cameo appearance in the movie.

A portion of sales proceeds from the commemorative boxes will go to the USO, which has been sending the beloved, All-American snack cake to service members deployed around the world since World War II. "Lasso the Moon" is a reference to Stewart's iconic scene in "It's a Wonderful Life," the first post-war film he made after his deployment in England in the U.S. Army Air Corps (later the U.S. Air Force).

"We've been shipping MoonPies to service members overseas since World War II, so we jumped at the chance to partner with the makers of 'Jimmy,' to honor our troops in this way," said Tory Johnston, vice president of sales and marketing at Chattanooga Bakery. "The 'Lasso the Moon' special limited-edition box from MoonPie and 'Jimmy' honors our military, past and present, veterans and their families."

The movie "Jimmy," directed by Aaron Burns, stars KJ Apa as the legendary American actor who chose to leave Hollywood at the height of his career to serve his country. The film follows Stewart from winning an Academy Award for "The Philadelphia Story" to enlisting, flying 20 combat missions over Europe and returning home to face PTSD before starring in Frank Capra's "It's a Wonderful Life."

Stewart considered quitting acting, and his real-life emotional struggles strongly influenced his acclaimed performance. Stewart remained in the USAF Reserve and was promoted to brigadier general in 1959, retiring from military service in 1968.

"MoonPie has been providing All-American sweet treats to our military for more than a century. We were honored to include MoonPie's World War II packaging to help recreate Jimmy's world in 'Jimmy,'" said Burns. "For the Chattanooga Bakery to step forward with a special movie-tie inspired box to honor Jimmy Stewart's legacy just adds to the magic as we head into the Christmas season."

Chattanooga Bakery, maker of MoonPies since 1917, works with the USO, Friends Of The Troops and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) to distribute MoonPies to active-duty troops on military bases stateside and overseas, as well as to veterans year round.

To purchase "Lasso the Moon" limited-edition MoonPies and support the USO, visit lassothemoonpie.com as well as Food City, Ingles and select grocery retailers nationwide, while supplies last.