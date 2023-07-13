Music & Movies In Miller To Feature Original Jumanji And The Ogya World Music Band

by

For an end of summer celebration as students get ready to return to the classrooms, residents and visitors are invited to Miller Park for a night of activities, music and a movie on the big screen on Saturday, July 29th. 

The free and open to the public event will begin at 6:00pm with food trucks, artist vendors, face painting, oversized games, and activities including animal themed arts and crafts by the Chattanooga Public Library along with a book giveaway by Culture Books.

At 7:00pm, Kofi Mauko & the Ogya World Music Band will be performing a set of hot, sultry rhythms of West Africa and the Caribbean.  

Food trucks featured at the event include Windy City Eatz, Straight to the Stomach, Spill the Beans, Penny Lemonade, Chattanooga Culture and Celeppe’s.

The evening will conclude with a screening of the original “Jumanji” on the big screen starting at sunset, approximately 8:30pm. Attendees are invited to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the movie under the stars.

The event is sponsored by the Benwood Foundation, EPB, Elliott Davis and First Horizon.

For more information, visit: facebook.com/events/1229908777889057 

by

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

July 13, 2023

Friday

July 14, 2023

Saturday

July 15, 2023

Sunday

July 16, 2023

Monday

July 17, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse

View more