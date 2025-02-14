New Film Coming To Aquarium IMAX Explores Human-Dolphin Interactions

It’s awfully hard to look at a dolphin and not feel absolutely entranced.

From their laughter-like vocalizations and grace underwater to their astonishing intelligence and curiosity, these sleek aquatic mammals have fascinated us for thousands of years.

Call of the Dolphins 3D, a new film coming soon to the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater, highlights incredible dolphin behaviors and explores their complex relationship with the humans who study and advocate for them.

The latest production by the giant-screen wizards at MacGillivray Freeman Films, Call of the Dolphins 3D will premiere on Chattanooga’s largest screen on Friday, Feb. 28.

“When you get into the world of dolphins, there are so many interesting people that are studying them and doing the wildest research to try to figure out ‘How do we learn about how these animals live in the wild?’” says Jonathan Bird, the film’s director.

“I tell people that it's not just a film about dolphins; it's actually a film about the people who love dolphins.”

From “dancing” with snorkelers and being saved by rescuers after unintentionally stranding themselves to longtime research into the “language” of dolphin vocalizations, Call of the Dolphins 3D showcases the many ways humans and dolphins benefit from their interactions.

Audiences attending the Feb. 28 evening premiere can learn more about what went into capturing the unforgettable vignettes in Call of the Dolphins 3D from the film’s second unit director, Tim Geers.

Geers will visit Chattanooga to introduce the film at its 6:30 p.m. debut at the IMAX 3D Theater. After the credits roll, he’ll deliver a short presentation about his work as a veteran underwater filmmaker and longtime collaborator with Bird before opening the floor up for an audience Q&A session. (There is no additional fee for this special presentation.)

In making Call of the Dolphins 3D, Bird, Geers, and their team traveled around the world to document dolphin behavior in far-flung locations from the Bahamas and Cape Cod to South Carolina and the crystalline waters off the coast of Maui. Audiences will embark on this cinematic voyage in the company of the film’s Academy Award®-winning narrator, Mary Steenburgen.

To most people, the word “dolphin” probably conjures up images of a relatively large animal more or less resembling pop culture icon and TV series namesake Flipper. In reality, “dolphins” include families of animals encompassing dozens of species, from gigantic Orcas and Pilot Whales — actually a dolphin species, despite their name — to diminutive Harbor Porpoises that grow no bigger than most adult humans.

Whatever their size, dolphins are well known for their social interactions and playful curiosity, especially of humans. In Call of the Dolphins 3D, audiences will see unexpected behaviors and interactions that reach their full impact thanks to being shown on a screen taller than many buildings in downtown Chattanooga.

“On the giant screen, it really feels like you're there,” Bird says. “Friends of mine that don't live near a giant screen theater or an IMAX theater have asked me ‘When are you going to have it on Amazon? When is it going to be on streaming?’ And my answer is ‘never.’

“It wasn't shot for TV. It's not going to give that experience on TV. This is the kind of thing where you really got to go and see it in the theater. That's what it's for, you know?”

Following its Feb. 28 premiere, Call of the Dolphins 3D will continue to be screened daily through September at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater.

Call of the Dolphins 3D is presented locally by CHI Memorial. For additional information about the film, including advanced ticket purchases and a full screening schedule, visit tnaqua.org/imax/call-of-the-dolphins-3d

A full interview with director Jonathan Bird can be heard in an upcoming episode of the Aquarium’s official podcast, The Podcast Aquatic. That episode will be available on all major podcast platforms on March 12. More information is available at tnaqua.org/podcast