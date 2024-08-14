Prepare To Re-Enter The Matrix In Celebration Of The Film’s 25th Anniversary

“The Matrix” is coming back to theaters as this September, fans of the iconic, sci-fi classic, will unite in theaters nationwide for one of the biggest anniversaries of the year.

Fathom Events, Insignis Pictures, and Warner Bros. proudly bring “The Matrix” back to the big screen in celebration of its 25th Anniversary this September 19 and 22.

Exclusive to the Fathom screenings is a special legacy featurette looking back on the monumental impact of “The Matrix.” (1999) with Jessica Henwick (Bugs), as she delves deep into the influential cyberthriller that thrust moviemaking into an astonishing new dimension with never-before-seen personal reflections on the film.

This critically acclaimed film explores a dystopian world in which humans are used as an energy source for machines.

“Have you ever had a dream that you were so sure was real? What if you were unable to wake from that dream? How would you know the difference between the dream world and the real world?”

When a beautiful stranger (Carrie Ann Moss) leads computer hacker Neo (Keanu Reeves) to a forbidding underworld, he discovers the shocking truth–the life he knows is the elaborate deception of an evil cyber-intelligence. Neo joins legendary and dangerous rebel warrior Morpheus (Lawrence Fishburne) in the battle to destroy the illusion enslaving humanity.

For a complete list of theater locations and to find “The Matrix” back on the big screen near you, visit the Fathom Events website (theater locations are subject to change).

See it while it’s still only fiction…