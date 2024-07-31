“Rear Window” Returns To Theaters In Celebration Of Its 70th Anniversary

Fathom Events’ Big Screen Classics series continues with Alfred Hitchcock’s landmark 1954 thriller “Rear Window” coming back to the big screen for its 70th Anniversary on August 25 & 28.

The film tells the gripping story of a recuperating photographer (James Stewart) who suspects his neighbor may be a murderer. As the mystery develops, he enlists his girlfriend (Grace Kelly) to help him investigate and piece together the clues as they race to bring the full picture into focus.

“Rear Window” was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Screenplay, and boasts a talented ensemble that also includes Raymond Burr, Thelma Ritter, and Wendell Corey.

Each screening features an exclusive introduction by film legend Leonard Maltin, giving viewers an in-depth look at the iconic film that was famously heralded as “The Essential Hitchcock.”

Fathom’s Big Screen Classics series, packed with landmark anniversary screenings that span 60 years of cinema. In 2024, the spotlight is on 13 beloved films released from 1939 through 1999 and beyond, headlined by a pair of 85TH Anniversary presentations saluting The Wizard of Oz and Gone with the Wind.

From My Fair Lady and White Christmas, to South Park: Bigger, Louder & Uncut and Blazing Saddles, this eclectic lineup offers something for everyone to enjoy, as several of Hollywood’s most iconic offerings return to the big screen.

Tickets are available for purchase now, via the Fathom Events website.