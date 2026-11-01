Rome International Film Festival Features Danny McBride And Ray McKinnon

The Rome International Film Festival returns to Georgia's downtown Rome, just 90 minutes from Chattanooga, for its 23rd year November 5-8, bringing together filmmakers, actors, industry professionals, students and film lovers for four days of screenings, conversations, parties, networking and special events.

Headlining the 2026 festival is actor, writer, producer and filmmaker Danny McBride, who will attend RIFF on Saturday, Nov. 7, and receive the festival's prestigious “Flannery O'Connor Award for Storytelling,” presented with permission from the Mary Flannery O’Connor Charitable Trust.

McBride becomes the fifth recipient of the award, joining previous honorees Billy Bob Thornton, Ethan and Maya Hawke, Tim Blake Nelson and Jerusha Hess. The award recognizes artists whose work reflects the originality, distinctive voice, humor, complexity and Southern storytelling spirit associated with Georgia literary icon Flannery O'Connor.

The festival will present a special selection of McBride's work during the weekend, along with opportunities for festival attendees to hear from him about his career in film and television. Select meet-and-greet opportunities will also be available for Rome Film and Entertainment Society passholders.

McBride will participate in a special festival talkback and Q&A as part of RIFF's headline programming. Additional details and the final schedule for McBride's appearances will be available through the RIFF schedule and mobile app.

"Every year is different, and you feel like sometimes you can never top the year before, but somehow we always manage to do it," said RIFF Director Seth Ingram. "We are a rising festival, but we are still a boutique festival. We sort of fancy ourselves as a Telluride of the South. Rome is a great destination and a great backdrop for a film festival. Buy a RIFF pass, stay in one of our downtown hotels, forget about your worries and come enjoy films, music, parties and networking for an entire weekend. Everything is walkable. We use two historic theaters along with unique pop-up venues throughout downtown. You will have the time of your life. I promise you."

Opening Night With Academy Award Winner Ray McKinnon

RIFF opens Thursday, Nov. 5, at the historic DeSoto Theatre with a special presentation of the Georgia-made short film "The Accountant," written and directed by Ray McKinnon and starring McKinnon and Walton Goggins.

The acclaimed 2001 film won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film and helped introduce national audiences to a distinctive group of Georgia filmmakers and actors who would go on to major careers in film and television.

McKinnon will attend the screening and participate in a Q&A following the film, giving audiences an opportunity to revisit the groundbreaking Georgia production and hear directly from its Academy Award-winning filmmaker.

Jared and Jerusha Hess Return to RIFF

Filmmakers Jared Hess and Jerusha Hess will also be featured guests during the festival.

Jared Hess is the writer and director behind films including "Napoleon Dynamite," "Nacho Libre," "Gentlemen Broncos" and "A Minecraft Movie," and is currently involved with its upcoming sequel. Jerusha Hess, the 2025 recipient of RIFF's “Flannery O'Connor Award for Storytelling,” is the writer and director of "Austenland" and has collaborated with Jared on several of their most beloved films.

The Hesses will present their 2015 comedy "Don Verdean," starring Sam Rockwell and Jemaine Clement and featuring Danny McBride, as part of the festival's Friday, Nov. 6, programming.

Jerusha Hess will also unveil her new short film, "Your Daughter Clytnyann," starring Edi Patterson and Tony Hale, during the festival.

"Receiving the Flannery O'Connor Award was truly an honor, and it is especially meaningful to return to Rome as Danny McBride receives it this year. RIFF has created something rare. It is a festival that celebrates filmmakers and storytelling while still feeling intimate, welcoming and deeply connected to its community," said Jerusha Hess.