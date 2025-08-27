See Sharks At Their Best (And Worst) During Labor Day Fun At The IMAX 3D Theater

From longer visits and fin-tastic views to big stories on an even bigger screen, the Tennessee Aquarium is closing out summer in truly jaw-some style.

Just in time for Labor Day weekend, the legendary Jaws will begin a special 50th anniversary run at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater.

Steven Spielberg’s iconic portrayal of an enormous shark terrorizing a New England beach community became the world’s first summer blockbuster when it debuted in 1975. Half a century later, neither Jaws’ legacy nor its menace have faded, as audiences will discover for themselves during screenings presented daily from Thursday, Aug. 28, to Thursday, Sept. 4.

Jaws paints sharks as villains of the ocean, a Hollywood spin that sold millions of tickets while neglecting to recognize sharks’ many benefits. In reality, these sleek predators face many challenges to their survival.

To offer a more balanced portrayal of sharks and their role in the ocean, the IMAX 3D Theater is also launching a second shark-focused production: Shark Kingdom 3D. This all-new giant-screen adventure follows a trio of shark “heroes” and conservationists on a globe-spanning voyage to discover how sharks have adapted to life in different parts of the ocean, including how they coexist peacefully with humans.

This is the kind of story that can only reach its full potential on a large-format screen, says filmmaker Matt Tomaszewski.

“There're a lot of details in terms of their behavior and also their physiology that you don't get to see on a normal TV screen,” he says. “To be able to show the grandeur and detail of some of these amazing creatures on the giant screen was really exciting.”

Shark Kingdom 3D will begin an extended run at the IMAX 3D Theater on Friday, Aug. 29, with daily screenings continuing through March 2026. To offer additional insights into sharks and how to approach telling their story on the world’s largest screens, scientist Cristina Zenato will visit the IMAX 3D Theater on Tuesday, Sept. 30, to host a special evening screening and post-film Q&A session. Tickets are available at tnaqua.org/imax/shark-kingdom

In the decades after its debut, Jaws and its many spiritual successors fanned the flames of a lasting fear of sharks. Since the opening of the Ocean Journey building 20 years ago, however, the Tennessee Aquarium has showcased the mesmerizing grace and many ecological benefits of these elegant marine predators to millions of guests.

Whether it’s Sandbar Sharks and Sand Tiger Sharks gliding through the sprawling 618,000-gallon Secret Reef exhibit or a more hands-on interaction with diminutive Coral Catsharks and Epaulette Sharks in the Stingray Bay touch experience, Aquarium visitors can’t help but see sharks in a more positive light.

In the waning days of summer, those visits to the Ocean Journey and River Journey buildings can start earlier and last longer thanks to extended operating hours. Guests can begin their journey from the mountains to the sea at 9 a.m. daily from Friday, Aug. 29, through Monday, Sept. 1. On Saturday, Aug. 30, the Aquarium will also extend its last entry time by an hour to 6 p.m.

You can save even more on a Labor Day visit thanks to a newly launched combo ticket that includes access to the Aquarium and Rock City Gardens.

These single-day combo tickets offer the chance to save money while experiencing two can’t-miss attractions in one unforgettable day. Combo passes are $59 for adults and $49 for ages 5-17, a combined savings of $10 ($5 off each attraction). Children under 5 receive free admission to the Aquarium and Rock City. Tickets must be purchased online. For more details, visit tnaqua.org/rock-city-combo-ticket

For additional film details and showtimes for Shark Kingdom 3D and the anniversary screenings of Jaws, visit tnaqua.org/imax

Watch Sandbar Sharks, Sand Tiger Sharks, and thousands of other marine animals swimming in real-time through the Secret Reef exhibit via an always-live webcam at tnaqua.org/live/secret-reef/