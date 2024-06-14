“South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut” Back In Theaters For A Sing-A-Long

Fathom Events’ Big Screen Classics series continues with the trailblazing 1999 animated hit “South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut”—returning to theaters for the first time ever as a special sing-a-long edition nationwide in honor of its 25th Anniversary on June 23 and 26.

Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman sneak into an R-rated movie to see their favorite Canadian superstars, Terrence and Phillip. When their parents find out, they declare war on Canada.

Now the boys have to stand up to their parents, stop World War III, and get Satan back to Hell before he destroys the world. It's all part of a young boy's life in this quiet little redneck mountain town.

The film stars “South Park” series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, with original series regulars Mary Kay Bergman and Isaac Hayes, and also boasts the voice talents of entertainment icons George Clooney, Minnie Driver, Eric Idle, Dave Foley, Stewart Copeland, Brent Spiner, and Mike Judge.

Presented as a special sing-a-long edition of the film, encouraging viewers to join in on the fun with side-splitting classics such as “Hell Isn’t Good” featuring Metallica frontman James Hetfield, “Eyes Of A Child” featuring soul legend Michael McDonald, the Oscar®-nominated fan-favorite “Blame Canada,” and many more.

Exclusive to each Fathom Big Screen Classic film is a special introduction by esteemed cinema legend Leonard Maltin, who shares his one-of-a-kind knowledge and insights into this groundbreaking film and its lasting appeal.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices.

Showtimes are Sunday, June 23 at 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm local time; and Wednesday, June 26 at 7:00 pm local time.

For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theater locations are subject to change).