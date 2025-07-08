Southern Documentary Fund Production Grant Call For Entries Now Open

The Southern Documentary Fund announces call for entries for the 2025 SDF Production Grant.

The call for production grant proposals will open July 14, 2025 and will close August 15, 2025. Seven filmmakers will be awarded $15,000 each, totaling $105,000.

Applications and submission guidelines can be found on the SDF website.

“Funding is critical for any filmmaker, especially documentary filmmakers in the South. We’re thrilled to offer seven filmmakers $15,000 each to help them with the production of their documentary film projects," said SDF Artistic Director Christopher Everett. "Additionally, grant recipients will have access to SDF’s Mentorship program, which provides makers with valuable feedback as they develop their films.”

SDF is hosting two grant information sessions. Each session will give an overview of SDF’s Production Grant, eligibility requirements, and tips for writing a successful application. Attendees will also have an opportunity to ask questions about the grant process.

Information sessions will take place on Tuesday, July 29, 1pm ET and Wednesday, August 13, 1pm ET via Zoom, and recorded sessions will be made available.

The 2025 SDF Production Grant is made possible thanks to the generous support of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Just Films | Ford Foundation, and Wyncote Foundation.

