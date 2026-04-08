Spanning Worlds, Heart And Music, Several Awe-Inspiring Films Coming To The IMAX

From video game galaxies to chart topping hits, the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater will immerse moviegoers into five new and returning fan-favorite films in April.

As Chattanooga’s largest movie screen at 66 feet tall and 89 feet wide with heart-pounding sound on a 12-channel audio system, audience members have a cinematic experience worth traveling for right here in the Scenic City.

There’s not a bad seat in the house with mathematically aligned speakers and two 4K laser projectors.

Enjoy these April films on a giant screen:

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie runs now through April 16. The perfect spring, family-friendly movie. Mario ventures into space and faces intergalactic challenges, a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster The Super Mario Bros. Movie. For kids and nostalgic game lovers of all ages, people will be drawn to the beloved Nintendo characters of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, and many more as the adventures unfold.

Back by popular demand, Project Hail Mary returns for encore presentations on Sunday, April 12 at 7:15 p.m. and the weekend of April 17-20. Directed by Academy Award®-winning filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, this thrilling sci-fi adventure follows a lone astronaut (Ryan Gosling) who holds the fate of Earth in his hands, launching audiences into a gripping race against the unknown. Shot with IMAX-certified digital cameras and featuring a dedicated sound mix, this film is meant to be experienced in IMAX. Project Hail Mary presents nearly two hours of Expanded Aspect Ratio, giving IMAX audiences more picture, scale and immersion than anywhere else.

Whisper of the Heart has a special one-night showing, exclusively in IMAX, on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:15 p.m. of the 1995 Japanese film, produced by Studio Ghibli. This coming-of-age story follows teenager Shizuku as she embarks on the greatest journey of finding and following her dreams. Shown in English dub.

In celebration of Earth Day on April 22, the 2016 documentary A Beautiful Planet 3D returns to IMAX for two daytime screenings at 1 and 4 p.m. Made in cooperation with NASA, take in Earth from a literal out of this world view in IMAX 3D through the perspective of astronauts on the International Space Station, creating a better understanding of the planet we all call home. Narrated by Academy Award® winner Jennifer Lawrence.

The hit music, the mind-blowing dancing, the icon — Michael portrays the life and legacy of one of music’s biggest stars from family origins with the Jackson Five to becoming the influential King of Pop. This biopic stars Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson as Michael, Colman Domingo as father Joe Jackson, and Nia Long as mother Katherine Jackson. The film about the masterful entertainer debuts for IMAX early access on April 22, regular screenings continue April 23-30.

These films add to the existing slate of daytime 45-minute documentaries of Coral Sea 3D, Penguins: A Love Story 3D and Lost Wolves of Yellowstone.

As a note to patrons, the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater shows a limited number of previews — about 5-10 minutes’ worth. Thus, theater staff encourages early or on-time arrival.

Explore the films, view showtimes and purchase tickets at tnaqua.org/imax/