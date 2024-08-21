T. REX 3D Thunders Into IMAX With A Dino-Mite Preview Party

Plenty of kids have dreamed of finding a prehistoric fossil as they sift through rocks in a playground, a park or a backyard.

The thrill of discovering something primordial is often inspired by science-themed books and toys featuring favorites like Stegosaurus or, closer to home, Appalachiosaurus and brought to life by blockbuster Hollywood films.

In 2022, three boys stumbled across the bones of a teenage Tyrannosaurus Rex (T. Rex) peeking out from the Badlands near their home in North Dakota. Uncovering any dinosaur fossil would be the kind of find to dominate chatter in any middle school cafeteria. However, with so little evidence on record of juvenile T. Rex, this particular discovery generated waves of excitement among even veteran paleontological circles.

This discovery of a lifetime became the focal point for T. REX 3D, a new giant screen film premiering with a special event at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m.

The premiere will feature plenty of activities to inspire eager young dinosaur lovers before T. REX 3D begins at 7 p.m. Staff from the Tennessee Aquarium and Creative Discovery Museum will engage kids with dinosaur-themed activities, temporary dino tattoos, mock dinosaur dig sites with prizes, and some dancing T-Rex mascots.

A 10-foot-tall animatronic T. Rex – roughly the same size as the juvenile T. Rex discovered by the trio of boys in the film – will also grace the IMAX Great Hall from the film’s launch through Oct. 31, thrilling viewers with a look at how this species might have looked and moved in real life.

Narrated by Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill, T. REX 3D uses computer-generated animation of dinosaur species like T. Rex, Quetzalcoatlus, Sinraptor, and Triceratops to explore the natural history of the “tyrant lizard king.” The film also examines how depictions of T. Rex have evolved over the last 100 years – both in popular culture and in scientific understanding – to paint a clearer picture of what T. Rex probably looked like when it roamed the Earth more than 66 million years ago.

T. REX 3D doesn’t just bring the colossal scale of these dinosaurs to the giant screen. The story of the boys’ discovery also inspires future generations of paleontologists who hope to one day make meaningful finds of their own.

"This is more than just a documentary,” says co-director/writer David Clark in a news release from producer Giant Screen Films. “It's a chance for families to experience the thrill of discovery through the eyes of these young explorers in a format that makes you feel like you’re right there with them.”

T. REX 3D is presented locally by Window World of Chattanooga. “We’re proud to partner with the Tennessee Aquarium to help support science education in the community,” says Kim Anderson, owner of Window World of Chattanooga. “Young people will see themselves in the storyline of this thrilling film. Hopefully, that sparks more curiosity in pursuing STEM careers.”

Window World of Chattanooga is also giving guests at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater a chance to win BIG. Audiences can use an on-screen QR code to register to win a vacation package for a family of four to travel to Jurassic Islands of Adventure theme park at Universal Orlando. (A $5,000 value.)

The fun at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater this fall doesn’t end with towering tyrant dinosaurs.

Summer fan-favorite Twisters also returns Labor Day weekend. A full screening schedule is available at tnaqua.org/imax/twisters

For a different kind of a whirlwind, Animal Kingdom 3D takes audiences on a globe-spanning, family-focused exploration of the bonds that connect all living things. Viewers will venture across a range of habitats, from snowy mountain peaks to the African savannah to vast coral reefs, to meet the remarkable mammals, reptiles, amphibians, fish, insects and birds that inhabit our planet.