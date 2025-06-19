Texas Chain Saw Day Is A One-Night-Only National Theatrical Experience

Fathom Entertainment and Dark Sky Films have announced a nationwide theatrical celebration, Texas Chain Saw Day on August 18, 2025 — an entire day dedicated to honoring one of the most influential and terrifying films ever made, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

For one night only on August 18, the exact day the events in the film take place, audiences across the country will have the rare opportunity to experience the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre as it was meant to be seen — on the big screen and in pristine 4K.

Fresh off the heels of its year-long 50th Anniversary celebration, its selection for preservation by the Library of Congress’s National Film Registry and on the 52nd anniversary of the events depicted in the film, this special theatrical presentation invites both lifelong fans and a new generation of horror enthusiasts to witness the power of a film often hailed as the scariest movie ever made.

Fans will also be treated to a sneak peek of Chain Reactions, the brand new and soon-to-be-released documentary about the franchise. Directed by Alexandre Phillipe, Chain Reactions explores the impact the 1974 horror film The Texas Chain Saw Massacre had on five artists - Stephen King, Patton Oswalt, Takashi Miike, Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Karyn Kusama. Chain Reactions premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival and won the Golden Lion.

"Few films have left such an indelible mark on the horror genre and popular culture as The Texas Chain Saw Massacre,” said Justin DiPietro, Executive Vice President of MPI and Dark Sky Films. “We are proud to celebrate its legacy with Fathom Entertainment and give audiences the chance to experience this landmark film together, in theaters.”

“Texas Chain Saw Day will create the ultimate cinematic experience for fans of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. With a 4K restoration and an exclusive new look at Chain Reactions, August 18 will be a day of celebration for fans of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre,” said Fathom Entertainment CEO, Ray Nutt. “Horror has long been a staple in the wide array of classic and genre-based theatrical movies Fathom brings to audiences nationwide, and Texas Chain Saw Day will be a cinematic experience like no other.”

Long before found footage sensations like The Blair Witch Project and Paranormal Activity, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre stunned audiences with its raw, documentary-style storytelling, famously marketed as being inspired by true events. Its chilling tale of a group of young travelers who stumble upon an isolated farmhouse — only to encounter a deranged family and the iconic, chainsaw-wielding Leatherface — laid the foundation for many of the defining elements of the slasher genre: the masked, hulking killer; power tools turned into instruments of terror; and the systematic, relentless pursuit of innocent victims.

Tickets for Texas Chain Saw Day will be available next month at Fathom Entertainment and participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change).