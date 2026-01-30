The Acclaimed Chattanooga Film Festival Gets Lucky In Year 13

Organizers of the Chattanooga Film Festival — affectionately referred to as “summer camp for cinephiles” by its fans — have announced a fun-sized first wave of films and events taking place at the 13th edition of their festival, which will be held in person at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre from June 18-21 and virtually June 19-27.

This event also marks the long-awaited return of a fan-favorite guest — filmmaker Joe Lynch, who along with his wife and frequent collaborator filmmaker Becca Howard will treat guests to a live episode of their popular podcast A COUPLE OF OLD FASHIONEDS.

Joe and Becca will also help the festival celebrate the anniversaries of two bona fide cult classics by hosting screenings of 1981’s HEAVY METAL and FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VI: JASON LIVES, which turn 45 and 40 respectively in 2026.

Also sure to thrill festival goers is the return of EVERYTHING IS TERRIBLE, who’ve graced CFF’s stages and events many times over the years and now return with the psyche-shredding spectacle that is their live MEMORY HOLE: ANIMALS ARE OVER show.

This experience can best be described by using their own words: “a surreal, anti-civilization performance and video that unfolds in a mind-melting spectacle you'll never forget (no matter how much you wish you could).

Composed entirely of found home video, it's an uncanny blend of art, horror, hilarity, and sadness. The experience will have you giggling in terror, all while wondering if there's a monster lurking just behind you.

Memory Hole proudly presents their latest work Animals Are Over, interwoven with a live performance/score, plus previously unseen clips from their 11-year archive of madness.”

CFF also once again honors its long-running commitment to audience accessibility by offering a jam-packed slate of films and events that will be presented virtually. This includes the fourth year of the wildly popular nightly secret screening series RED EYE, in which fans are treated to virtual screenings and accompanying watch parties featuring some of the weirdest cinema on Earth.

Though the CFF continues to embrace new technologies which make it easier for film fans to participate in the fun, they've doubled down on their highly publicized ban on films and productions made with the use of generative AI software.

“As we rapidly approach a world in which all major film studios are owned by the same small group of billionaires and both the theatrical window and the human side of film production are being threatened, we feel a deep responsibility to remind fans that it’s human heart, creativity and community that have made the medium of motion pictures such an impactful one,“ said Chris Dortch II, Festival Director and Lead Film Programmer.

In addition to CFF’s GenAI ban, festival organizers are also launching their first-ever A.I. (Analog Idiocy) filmmaking challenge. The festival is asking filmmakers to create their own AI-free 30-60-second anti-AI public service announcement videos. Those interested in participating can email their Anti-AI ads to the festival at CFFhelpdesk@chattfilmfest.org before midnight on April 31st.

The festival’s programming team will select a winner and, in addition to receiving a pair of hybrid 2026 VIP festival badges, the winning spot will also screen before each and every one of the festival’s in-person screenings.

GRIND (d. Brea Grant, Ed Dougherty, Chelsea Stardust)

This horror anthology tackles the modern work landscape through four timely perspectives – the hustle culture of an MLM, the endless repetitiveness of a food delivery driver, the online horrors of a content moderator, and the unionization of a familiar-feeling coffee shop.

CAMP (d. Avalon Fast) Presented by Dark Sky