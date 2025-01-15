The Blue Angels Return To The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX This Friday

After wowing theatergoers last May, fans of giant screen cinema and thrilling aerobatics will have another opportunity to squad up with the finest aviators from the Navy and Marine Corps when The Blue Angels 3D returns for daily fly-bys of the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater starting Friday, Jan. 17.

This special, 45-minute 3D version of last year’s feature-length offering will premiere on Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. Daily screenings will continue into February.

With its heart-pounding audio and breathtaking visuals, The Blue Angels 3D is the closest most viewers will come to experiencing the extreme G-forces endured by Blue Angels aviators inside a Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet while executing their signature sequences of high-speed turns, loops and dives. These precision maneuvers are sometimes performed with the planes’ wingtips separated by only 18 inches, about the width of four pairs of aviator sunglasses.

Few individuals understand the culture of teamwork, professionalism, and precision necessary to be a member of the U.S. Navy’s flight demonstration squadron as well as Capt. Greg “Boss” Wooldridge. The only commanding officer (or “boss”) to ever lead the Blue Angels for three separate tours, Wooldridge was selected for his ability to build crews in which communication, trust and teamwork took precedence over rank and status.

Wooldridge will meet guests at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater for the 6:00 pm screening of the film on Thursday, January 23. As an executive producer on The Blue Angels 3D, Capt. Wooldridge will offer insights into the Blues’ commitment to a culture of excellence and what it means to be a part of something bigger than yourself. He’ll also answer questions from the audience about his distinguished career and the special techniques used to make this thrilling film.

In addition to the exciting aerial footage, The Blue Angels 3D also shows the monumental preparation on the ground that enables the Blues to achieve the finely honed aerial precision with which they have inspired Americans and international audiences since 1946. The Blue Angels 3D features behind-the-scenes footage of the pilots’ yearly training program, when new arrivals learn the precise coordination and teamwork necessary to safely undertake the daring maneuvers for which they are renowned.

“This documentary takes us through the Blue Angels’ 2022 season, with three new pilots flying in the formation, plus two pilots flying in different positions because the team rotates every year,” Director Paul Crowder said. “We follow that challenging journey and everything it entails, for them and for the entire squadron.”

Filmed for IMAX, The Blue Angels 3D features an exclusive, expanded aspect ratio that extends the viewable image by up to 26% throughout the film’s runtime. Crowder’s incredible flight footage is best experienced in immersive 3D on Chattanooga’s largest screen and with the unparalleled audio-visual quality achievable by one of the Southeast’s only IMAX with Laser-equipped theaters.

For showtimes and additional information, visit tnaqua.org/imax/blue-angels/

Tickets for the special screening of The Blue Angels 3D featuring Capt. Greg “Boss” Wooldridge on Jan. 23 are available at tickets.tnaqua.org/events/