The Chattanooga Film Festival Unleashes A Second Wave Of Films

With the ink barely dry on their first round of exciting announcements, organizers of the South’s most celebrated celebration of cinematic strangeness, the Chattanooga Film Festival, bring a bazooka to a knife fight with a second wave of films and special events they’ll be presenting for attendees of their 13th annual event that runs from June 18 to 27.

They’re coming out of the gate swinging with the festival’s Opening Night selection: legendary filmmaker Gregg Araki’s (DOOM GENERATION, NOWHERE) buzzy and brilliant I WANT YOUR SEX, featuring a stacked cast including Cooper Hoffman, Olivia Wilde, Mason Gooding, Charli XCX, Margaret Cho, Johnny Knoxville, and presented by the good folks at Magnolia Pictures.

CFF is honored to share the latest work by Araki, whose early films were a big influence on the creation of the festival. Funny, transgressive, and boasting one of the most unique tonal-tightropes of any film you’ll see this year, I WANT YOUR SEX makes for a perfect opening salvo for the chaotically curated festival’s 13th edition.

World Premiering as the festival’s 2026 Centerpiece Selection is writer/director Jacob Perrett’s brilliant nerve-shredder PHOTO NEGATIVE. Presented by longtime CFF co-conspirators Art Brut Films, PHOTO NEGATIVE will take CFF’s 2026 attendees on a wild increasingly sinister ride.

For their 2026 Closing Night Selection the CFF have one hell of a dismount planned for their guests. The World Premiere of Kurtis M. Spieler’s campy and endlessly clever ode to classic vampire cinema NIGHT OF THE VAMP-FRIARS, from its spectrally-synthy score to its charming practical effects, VAMP-FRIARS is poised to warm the hearts of festival fans—but not before it rips them out of their chests. CFF is honored to work with presenters Circle Collective and Vinegar Syndrome Pictures and close out its 13th edition with a full-on vamp-friar frenzy!

“The world is a mess,” festival director and lead film programmer Chris Dortch II said. “We’re at war, drowning in billionaire BS, getting force-fed AI and ads and toxic manosphere misinformation, and that simply won’t do. At times like this, kindness, community and creativity are all we have. At CFF we strive to be the acid-dipped antidote to the red carpet-choked landscape of modern film festivals. We don’t care about studios, we’re increasingly bored by the notion of celebrity and we know that now more than ever community is the key to getting through all this. We hope all the incredible fans, friends and filmmakers that have supported our event over the years will join us for year 13. We can certainly all use a little good old fashioned escapism.”

Ever the maximalists, the festival also announced a slew of special screenings, including Italian filmmaker Virgilio Villoresi’s mind-bendingly beautiful retelling of the Orpheus myth ORFEO presented by Oscilloscope Laboratories. ORFEO is one of the most eye-poppingly gorgeous and hauntingly beautiful fantasy films in recent memory, and fans of iconic filmmakers from Argento to Cocteau will find themselves instantly under its spell.

Expanding its previously announced collaboration with Dark Sky Films, CFF also revealed a screening of fest-fan-favorite Emily Bennett and Justin Brooks’s thought-provoking religious horror BLOOD SHINE.

Other highlights include filmmaker Harry Sherriff’s eerie riff on murder mysteries MISPER, Spider One’s latest bloody blast BIG BABY, and single-take madness following the adventures of a pizza delivering skeleton in Dusty Saunders’s painstakingly animated BIG CITY PIZZA (the cinematic equivalent of chasing a tasty slice with a few tabs of strong LSD).

Also ready to make sure the festival’s fans leave sockless are the fresh from its SXSW debut comedy/mystery THE PERIL AT PINCER POINT, returning alum Anthony Cousins’s cryptid-crazed FROGMAN RETURNS and the U.S. premiere of Olivier Godin’s demented comedy/drama/martial arts/mind-frick DON’T FORGET THE OATMEAL. The latter is destined to light up the Letterboxd accounts of all who behold its bizarre brilliance.