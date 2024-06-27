“The NeverEnding Story" Is Back In Theaters Nationwide On July 21 & 22

Fathom Events’ Big Screen Classics series continues with the beloved 1984 fantasy epic “The NeverEnding Story”—returning to theaters nationwide in honor of its 40th Anniversary on July 21 and 22.

Bastian is a young boy who lives a dreary life being tormented by school bullies. On one such occasion he escapes into a book shop where the old proprieter reveals an ancient story-book to him, which he is warned can be dangerous.

Shortly after, he "borrows" the book and begins to read it in the school attic where he is drawn into the mythical land of Fantasia, which desperately needs a hero to save it from destruction—as he discovers that he is the hero of “The NeverEnding Story”.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen directs this unforgettable adventure starring Barret Oliver, Gerald McRaney, Tami Stronach, Noah Hathaway, and Deep Roy, and boasting landmark practical creature effects and whimsical set designs.

Each of Fathom’s Big Screen Classics includes an exclusive introduction by legendary film critic and historian Leonard Maltin, exploring the visionary tale’s enduring appeal that continues to captivate new generations of filmgoers.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices

Showtimes are Sunday, July 21 at 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm local time; and Monday, July 22 at 7:00 pm local time.