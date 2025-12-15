The Royal Ballet's Holiday Classic "The Nutcracker" Comes To The Big Screen

Step into a world of festive magic as The Royal Ballet’s The Nutcracker returns to the big screen this weekend.

Peter Wright’s timeless staging paired with Tchaikovsky’s iconic score makes this a Christmas tradition for audiences of all ages.

The magician Herr Drosselmeyer is on a quest to save his nephew. Hans-Peter has been transformed into a Nutcracker doll by the wicked Queen of the Mice; the only way to break the spell is for the Nutcracker to defeat the Mouse King and find a girl to love and care for him.

A flicker of hope comes to Drosselmeyer in the form of the young Clara, whom Drosselmeyer meets at the Stahlbaum’s Christmas party.

With a swish of Drosselmeyer’s cape and a little bit of magic, a cozy festive gathering turns into a marvelous adventure.

Get tickets for the December 21 and 22 shows at AMC Chattanooga 18 on South Terrace Rd (off of I-24) by visiting fathomentertainment.com/releases/the-royal-ballet-the-nutcracker-2025/