Tickets Now On Sale For The 13th Annual Lookout Wild Film Festival

The Lookout Wild Film Festival is excited to announce that tickets for the 2025 festival are officially on sale.

The festival will take place January 17–19, 2025, at The Signal in Chattanooga and promises an amazing weekend of outdoor adventure, captivating stories showcasing the diversity of human perseverance, and uplifting films that inspire a deeper passion for wild places.

The Lookout Wild Film Festival is an annual celebration of wild places and the people they inspire. Based in Chattanooga, the festival brings together filmmakers, adventurers, and conservationists to share stories that encourage exploration, conservation, and connection to the natural world.

The 13th Annual Festival will feature over 70 films from more than 20 countries, bringing together thousands of attendees for six film sessions over three days, and is presented by Gearhead Outfitters.

“Our mission is to inspire audiences by sharing stories that connect them to wild places and the people who love them,” said Festival Director Andy Johns. “This year’s festival lineup is full of unforgettable moments that reflect the heart of our mission.”

New this year, the Adventure Expo will showcase top outdoor brands brought together by Gearhead Outfitters and LWFF. Attendees can explore cutting-edge gear, engage with leading brands, and immerse themselves in the outdoor lifestyle as part of the festival experience. With every ticket purchase at Gearhead Outfitters, festival-goers will receive a $20 coupon for purchases over $100.

How to Purchase Tickets: