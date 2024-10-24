Visionary Sci-Fi Epic “The Fifth Element” Returns To Theaters November 17 & 20

“The Fifth Element” returns to theaters on November 17 & 20, part of the Fathom Events classic film series shown locally at AMC Chattanooga 18 theaters on South Terrace Rd.

The screening Includes an exclusive introduction by film historian Leonard Maltin, detailing the impact of this visionary sci-fi epic.

Bruce Willis stars as Korben Dallas, a New York cab driver turned unlikely hero in this timeless story about love and survival set in the 23rd century.

In this future world posited by Luc Besson, the acclaimed director of “Lucy” and “The Professional”, humanity has wandered out among the stars, spreading the life-energy of the universe and further agitating the dark force, whose time to strike back occurs only once every 5,000 years, when a doorway between the parallel dimensions briefly opens.

That time is now, and Zorg (Gary Oldman), the agent of darkness, intends to take advantage of it. Humanity’s hopes may lie with Leeloo (Milla Jovovich), who represents the fifth element, the life force.

Leeloo holds unimaginable powers, but she needs help, and Korben befriends her. Nothing less than the future of the universe is in their hands.

The film also features a star turn by Chris Tucker as intergalactic radio star Ruby Rhod, Ian Holmes as Priest Cornelius, and a cameo appearance by Luke Perry.

Tickets are available for purchase now, via the Fathom Events website