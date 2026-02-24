William Shatner's "Wrath Of Khan" Tour Coming To Memorial Auditorium In April

On tour this spring, Hollywood legend William Shatner brings the classic film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, April 18.

Shatner, the original Captain James T. Kirk, will be live on stage following a screening of the iconic Star Trek film to share fascinating and humorous behind-the-scenes stories from his decades-long career as an actor, producer, director, writer and – most recently – space-traveler.

Fans will also have a chance to submit questions for Mr. Shatner to answer during a moderated Q&A after the screening.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is a longstanding fan favorite and widely considered the best of the six original-cast Star Trek films.

Directed by Nicholas Meyer with a magnificent score by James Horner, this 1982 sci-fi classic follows the vengeful Khan, played by Ricardo Montalban, who returns to seek revenge on now-Admiral Kirk who banished Khan and his followers to a dying planet 15 years earlier.

In addition to William Shatner, the film also features original Star Trek cas tmembers Leonard Nimoy, Nichelle Nichols, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan and more.

Ticket options include a limited number of VIP upgrades with add-on options for a photo opportunity with Mr. Shatner or both a photo opportunity and an autographed tour poster. More at williamshatnertour.com.

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium, 399 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga

Saturday, April 18

Doors 6pm Show 7pm

All Ages

Tickets and info: ticketmaster.com/event/1B00644DA930DBE0

